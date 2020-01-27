Market Overview

Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Friday, January 31, 2020

Globe Newswire  
January 27, 2020 4:53pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Friday, January 31, 2020, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2019, and will hold an earnings update conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the conference call, please dial (844) 868-0142 or (832) 777-5759. The passcode for the call is "Warner Music."  We suggest you call in 10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be able to replay the conference call up until Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The passcode for the conference replay is 7495400. The call will also be available via webcast at www.wmg.com

About Warner Music Group
With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group today is home to an unparalleled family of creative artists, songwriters, and companies that are moving culture across the globe. At the core of WMG's Recorded Music division are four of the most iconic companies in history: Atlantic, Elektra, Parlophone, and Warner. They are joined by renowned labels such as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. Warner Chappell Music – which traces its origins back to the founding of Chappell & Company in 1811 – is one of the world's leading music publishers, with a catalog of more than one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century.

Investor Relations Contact:                                                                                            
Lori Scherwin                                                          
(212) 275-3911                                                                               
Lori.Scherwin@wmg.com                        

Media Contact:
James Steven
(212) 275-2213       
James.Steven@wmg.com  

