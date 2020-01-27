Warner Music Group Corp. to Conduct Earnings Conference Call on Friday, January 31, 2020

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. will release its financial results on Friday, January 31, 2020, for the first quarter ended December 31, 2019, and will hold an earnings update conference call that morning at 8:30 a.m. ET.



To access the conference call, please dial (844) 868-0142 or (832) 777-5759. The passcode for the call is "Warner Music." We suggest you call in 10 minutes prior to the start time. You will be able to replay the conference call up until Monday, March 2, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. ET by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406. The passcode for the conference replay is 7495400. The call will also be available via webcast at www.wmg.com.



