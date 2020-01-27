Castellum Announces Jim Enicks to Become New CEO of Corvus Consulting; Laurie Buckhout to Become Chief Revenue Officer of Castellum

POTOMAC, Md., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castellum, Inc. (OTC:ONOV) announces Jim Enicks, Colonel, U.S. Army Retired, has agreed to become CEO of the Company's subsidiary, Corvus Consulting.



Jim Enicks most recently served as the President of Five Rivers Services, LLC and Synteras, a subsidiary of AKIMA Company, a $1.2 billion government contractor based in Herndon, Virginia. Previously he held senior positions at SRA International and SAIC after serving over 25 years on active duty in the U.S. Army with his last tour of duty at CENTCOM. He has an MBA from Central Michigan University and his undergraduate degree in business from Indiana State University.

"Jim's ability to grow businesses and then manage them successfully makes him an ideal new CEO for our Corvus subsidiary," said Mark Fuller, President and CEO of Castellum. "Working with Laurie Buckhout, who moves over to be Chief Revenue Officer of Castellum, we believe that we have a powerful business development team that will allow us to organically grow revenue more than 15% per year in addition to additional acquisitions that Castellum has targeted."

"I am very excited to join such a high-growth, dynamic company with great capabilities in the cyber and IT areas," said Jim Enicks, CEO of Corvus Consulting. "Laurie, Mark, and the team have put together a great platform which I plan to help grow significantly over the next several years."

About Castellum, Inc. and Corvus Consulting. Castellum, Inc. is a technology company which is executing strategic acquisitions in the cyber security, information technology, information warfare, and electronic warfare space. In June 2019, the company brought on a new management team specifically to pursue an acquisition-led growth strategy. The company completed its first acquisition in November 2019. Corvus Consulting is a Small Business providing scientific, engineering, technical, operational support, and training services to Federal government and Commercial clients. Focus is on Cyberspace Operations, Electronic Warfare, Information Operations, Intelligence, and Joint/Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations. Our specialties run the gamut of capabilities from high-level policy development and Congressional liaison to requirements analysis, DOTMLPF-p development assistance and design services for hardware and software systems fulfilling the mission needs of the Department of Defense and Intelligence Communities. Services include full-spectrum project and program support, anywhere in the world.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters disclosed at www.otcmarkets.com. These risks and uncertainties could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Mark Fuller, CEO

mcfuller79@gmail.com

301-461-1839