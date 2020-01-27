Market Overview

Mental health is health and Psychologists can help – Psychology Month

Globe Newswire  
January 27, 2020 9:00am   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February marks Psychology Month in British Columbia, an annual campaign that raises awareness about the role of psychology in shaping mentally healthy communities. The BC Psychological Association (BCPA) is hosting 21 free public presentations across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island throughout the month of February.  

Each of the talks will be facilitated by a Registered Psychologist with topics ranging from stress and its impact on mental and physical health, managing anxiety, mindfulness, helping children chase away worry, time management, how to upgrade relationships in our disconnected world, and many more. 

The Mental Health Commission of Canada notes that mental illnesses and problems affect one in five Canadians in any given year – regardless of age, background, or geographical location. Mental health problems have a high economic cost (estimated to be $51 billion per year) and take an even greater human toll. Mental health is more than the absence of illness – it is a resource that gives us the capacity to enjoy life and deal with challenges.

"Mental illness does not discriminate - anyone can experience mental illness, and the burden of untreated mental illness can have negative effects on families, the economy and the health care system," says Alexina Picard, Operations Manager of the BC Psychological Association. "Many people affected by mental illness do not know where or how to seek help. Our referral service can help connect them to a highly trained, local Registered Psychologist who can provide assessment, diagnosis and evidence-based treatment."

There is a growing need for mental health services and resources across Canada. The BCPA hopes the presentation series will raise awareness that effective psychological treatments exist for the vast majority of mental illnesses and identify where British Columbians can access treatment. The BCPA believes that all British Columbians deserve access to high-quality, clinically proven psychological care provided by Registered Psychologists.

Alexina Picard adds: "We hope that Psychology Month will encourage people to think and talk about their mental health, which is why we are offering free public talks in English, Mandarin, Cantonese and Spanish across Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island and the Interior."

These free talks are sponsored by BCPA:

Date & Time Title/Presenter Location/Contact
Tuesday, February 4
7:30-9:00pm		 Enhancing Mental Health through Creativity
Dr. Alina Sotskova		 Vancouver Public Library Central Branch
350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC
Wednesday, February 5
6:00-7:30pm		 Stress, Hassles and Burnout
Dr. Barry Stein		 Cowichan Public Library
2687 James St., Duncan, BC
Thursday, February 6
6:00-7:30pm		 Stress & it's Impact on Mental & Physical Health
Dr. Du-Fay Der		 Campbell River Library
1240 Shoppers Row, Campbell River, BC
Thursday, February 6
6:30-8:00pm		 El Manejo de Estrés y la Salud
Dr. Erika Horwitz (Talk in Spanish)		 Vancouver Public Library Kensington Branch
1428 Cedar Cottage Mews, Vancouver, BC
Friday, February 7
2:00-3:30pm		 Opiate Crisis and the Correctional System: The Need for a Dramatic Change in approach 
Dr. Bruce Monkhouse		 James Bay Community Project
547 Michigan Street, Victoria, BC
Saturday, February 8
1:30-3:00pm		 Helping your Child Overcome Anxiety
Dr. Carlton Duff		 Cook Street Village Activity Centre
380 Cook St., Victoria, BC
Monday, February 10
7:00-8:30pm		 Relationships: Staying Connected
Dr. David Mensink		 Cook Street Village Activity Centre 380 Cook St., Victoria, BC
Tuesday, February 11
7:00-8:30pm		 The Superpower of Love: How to Unleash it & Upgrade Your Relationships in Our Disconnected World
Dr. Rotem Regev		 Vancouver Public Library Central Branch
350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC
Wednesday, February 12
6:30-8:00pm		 Managing Performance Anxiety: Strategies for Sport, Work, and School
Dr. Patrick Myers & Ms. Zarina Giannone		 Dunbar Community Centre
4747 Dunbar St, Vancouver, BC
Wednesday, February 12
7:00-8:30pm		 Neurotribes:  Autism in the 21st Century 
Dr. Cheryl Ainsworth		 Fraser Valley Regional Library Clearbrook Branch
32320 George Ferguson Way, Abbotsford, BC
Thursday, February 13
6:30-8:00pm		 Time Management and Stress: Tips and Strategies to get Yourself Back on Track
Ms. Irene Spelliscy		 Kelowna Downtown Library ORL Branch
1380 Ellis St., Kelowna, BC
Tuesday, February 18
7:00-8:30pm		 Enhancing your Personal & Workplace Resiliency
Dr. Joti Samra		 Vancouver Public Library Central Branch
350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC
Wednesday, February 19
7:00-8:30pm		 Don't Panic: Easy, Everyday Ways to Manage Anxiety.
Dr. Rachel Mallory		 City Centre Library
10350 University Drive, Surrey, BC
Thursday, February 20
7:00-8:30pm		 Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR)
Dr. Kasim Al-Mashat		 Centre For Mindfulness Canada* 107-3711 Delbrook Ave, North Vancouver, BC
Saturday, February 22
1:00-2:30pm		 What is Emotional Self-Regulation and How do we do it?
Dr Rosa Wu (Talk in Mandarin)		 Pathways Clubhouse**
315 – 8111 Granville Avenue, Richmond, BC
Saturday, February 22
1:00-2:30pm		 Helping Asian Families with a Transgender Family Member
Dr. Wallace Wong (Talk in Cantonese)		 S.U.C.C.E.S.S.
28 West Pender Street, Vancouver, BC
Monday, February 24
7:00-8:30pm		 Emotional Literacy 101
Ms. Alicja Dobrzanski & Dr. Michael Sheppard
 Dunbar Community Centre
4747 Dunbar Street, Vancouver, BC
Tuesday, February 25
7:00-8:30pm		 What is Cognitive Behavior Therapy (CBT)?
Dr. Debbie Leung (Talk in Mandarin		 Vancouver Public Library Central Branch
350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC
Wednesday, February 26
6:30-8:00pm		 What is Emotional Self-Regulation and How do we do it?
Dr. Rosa Wu		 New Westminster Public Library Main Branch
716 6th Avenue, New Westminster, BC
Wednesday, February 26
7:00-8:30pm		 Helping Children Chase Away Worry: Understanding and Managing Anxiety in Children
Ms. Samiramis du Sautoy, RCC		 Coquitlam Library - City Centre Branch 1169 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam, BC
Saturday, February 29
11:00am-12:30pm		 Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction (MBSR)
Dr. Kasim Al-Mashat		 Centre For Mindfulness Canada* 107-3711 Delbrook Ave, North Vancouver, BC

*Pre-registration is required, please visit www.drkasimalmashat.com
**Pre-registration is required, please email Lorraine.Ng@pathwaysclubhouse.com

BCPA operates a province-wide free psychologist referral service. Patients can search for a Registered Psychologist by city, client type, area of practice, therapy method and language by visiting www.psychologists.bc.ca/find_psychologist_full or by calling 604-730-0522 or 1-800-730-0522.

About BC Psychological Association

Established in 1938, the British Columbia Psychological Association (BCPA) and its members are committed to supporting the emotional health and psychological well-being of British Columbians. BCPA believes that all British Columbians deserve access to high-quality, clinically proven psychological care provided by Registered Psychologists.

For more information, please contact:

Logan Findlay Ross Sullivan Chris Olsen
Logan@peakco.com Ross@peakco.com Chris@Peakco.com
Ph: 604-689-5559 Ph: 604-689-5559 Ph: 250-808-4910

