Intrado Announces Executive Team Change

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado Corporation , ("Intrado" or the "Company") a global leader in technology-enabled services, today announced that Patty Watson has joined its executive management team as Co-President, Enterprise Collaboration.



Ms. Watson joins Intrado from TSYS, a $4 billion global payments company, where she served as Chief Information Officer, responsible for establishing the business and technology agenda to enable and deliver future company growth. Prior to TSYS, Ms. Watson held the role of Global CIO at the Brink's Company from 2013-2015 and was the Senior Technology Executive for the Credit, Payments and Treasury Division at Bank of America before joining Brink's. Her career includes a broad range of executive leadership positions in technology-based businesses and leading diverse teams within financial services, secure logistics, and at the United States Air Force.

"Patty's expertise in utilizing technology to drive innovation, transformation, and growth will be a tremendous asset to the Company as she and Enterprise Collaboration Co-President Rob Bellmar work together to enhance the cloud-based future of the business," said John Shlonsky, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Ms. Watson also expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I am excited to work side-by-side with Rob to drive further growth into Intrado's industry leading UCaaS business." She went on to say, "Intrado's impressive technology stack combined with its strategic partnerships makes Intrado the most versatile and flexible solutions provider in the industry."

Eric Frazier, formerly Co-President of the Enterprise Collaboration business, has announced his intention to retire from the Company. Ms. Watson will join the Company as Mr. Frazier's replacement.

About Intrado Corporation

Intrado Corporation, formerly West Corporation, is an innovative, cloud-based, global technology partner to clients around the world. Our solutions connect people and organizations at the right time and in the right ways, making those mission-critical connections more relevant, engaging and actionable - turning Information to Insight.

Intrado has sales and/or operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and South America. Intrado is controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO). For more information, please call 1-800-841-9000 or visit www.intrado.com .

Contact Dave Pleiss Investor and Public Relations DMPleiss@Intrado.com 402.716.6578