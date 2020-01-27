Market Overview

Superior Energy Services Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

Globe Newswire  
January 27, 2020 7:00am   Comments
HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) ("Superior Energy" or the "Company") announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2019 results on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

   
By Phone: Dial 888-317-6003 (International dial-in 412-317-6061) at least 10 minutes before the call and use entry number 7587134.  A replay will be available through February 27, 2020 by dialing 877-344-7529 (International replay dial-in 412-317-0088) and using the access code 10138541.
   
By Webcast Connect to the webcast via the Investor Relations section of Superior Energy's website at www.superiorenergy.com.  Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.  A replay will be available shortly after the call.
   

About Superior Energy

Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN) serves the drilling, completion and production-related needs of oil and gas companies worldwide through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment that are used throughout the economic life cycle of oil and gas wells.  For more information, visit: www.superiorenergy.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:
Paul Vincent, VP of Treasury and Investor Relations, (713) 654-2200

