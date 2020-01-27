Autolus' Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Martin Pulé, to give Keynote Lecture at the EHA-EBMT 2nd European CAR T Cell Meeting

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announces that the Company's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Martin Pulé, will be giving the Keynote Lecture at the upcoming EHA-EBMT 2nd European CAR T Cell Meeting to be held January 30 to February 1 in Stiges, Spain. The presentation will include updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AUTO3 in adult diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (ALEXANDER Trial), a review of recent data on AUTO1 from the Phase 1 clinical trial in adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALLCAR19 Trial), as well as an overview of some of Autolus' next generation B-cell malignancy programs.



Keynote Lecture: Improved CAR T cell approaches for lymphoid malignancies

Location and Time: Auditorium, Thursday 30th January 2020, 17:15 PM - 17:45 PM CET

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

About AUTO1

AUTO1 is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in safety - while maintaining similar levels of efficacy - compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, AUTO1 may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the T cells' abilities to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. AUTO1 is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies, one in pediatric ALL and one in adult ALL.

About AUTO3

AUTO3 is a programmed T cell therapy containing two independent chimeric antigen receptors targeting CD19 and CD22 that have each been independently optimized for single target activity. By simultaneously targeting two B cell antigens, AUTO3 is designed to minimize relapse due to single antigen loss in patients with B cell malignancies. AUTO3 is currently being tested in pediatric ALL in the AMELIA clinical trial and in diffuse large B cell lymphoma in the ALEXANDER clinical trial.

