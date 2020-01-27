Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Autolus' Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Martin Pulé, to give Keynote Lecture at the EHA-EBMT 2nd European CAR T Cell Meeting

Globe Newswire  
January 27, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Share:

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, announces that the Company's Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Martin Pulé, will be giving the Keynote Lecture at the upcoming EHA-EBMT 2nd European CAR T Cell Meeting to be held January 30 to February 1 in Stiges, Spain. The presentation will include updated clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AUTO3 in adult diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (ALEXANDER Trial), a review of recent data on AUTO1 from the Phase 1 clinical trial in adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALLCAR19 Trial), as well as an overview of some of Autolus' next generation B-cell malignancy programs.

Keynote Lecture: Improved CAR T cell approaches for lymphoid malignancies
Location and Time: Auditorium, Thursday 30th January 2020, 17:15 PM - 17:45 PM CET

About Autolus Therapeutics plc
Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

About AUTO1
AUTO1 is a CD19 CAR T cell investigational therapy designed to overcome the limitations in safety - while maintaining similar levels of efficacy - compared to current CD19 CAR T cell therapies. Designed to have a fast target binding off-rate to minimize excessive activation of the programmed T cells, AUTO1 may reduce toxicity and be less prone to T cell exhaustion, which could enhance persistence and improve the T cells' abilities to engage in serial killing of target cancer cells. AUTO1 is currently being evaluated in two Phase 1 studies, one in pediatric ALL and one in adult ALL.

About AUTO3
AUTO3 is a programmed T cell therapy containing two independent chimeric antigen receptors targeting CD19 and CD22 that have each been independently optimized for single target activity. By simultaneously targeting two B cell antigens, AUTO3 is designed to minimize relapse due to single antigen loss in patients with B cell malignancies. AUTO3 is currently being tested in pediatric ALL in the AMELIA clinical trial and in diffuse large B cell lymphoma in the ALEXANDER clinical trial.

Contacts:

Lucinda Crabtree, PhD
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
+44 (0) 7587 372 619 
l.crabtree@autolus.com

Julia Wilson
+44 (0) 7818 430877
j.wilson@autolus.com

Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
+1-212-966-3650
susan@sanoonan.com 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga