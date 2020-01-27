Market Overview

Fraser Institute Media Advisory: New essay on equalization and Alberta coming Tuesday, Jan. 28

Globe Newswire  
January 27, 2020 7:00am   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, Jan. 28, the Fraser Institute will release a new essay on Alberta, equalization and fiscal federalism

The Alberta government is currently considering a provincial referendum on the province's role in Canada's equalization program. Refining Alberta's Equalization Gambit examines Alberta's options and its ability to compel negotiations with other provinces and the federal government.

A news release with additional information will be issued via GlobeNewswire on Jan. 28 at 5:00 a.m. Eastern.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rainer Knopff, Senior Fellow, Fraser Institute

To arrange media interviews or for more information, please contact:
Mark Hasiuk, (604) 688-0221 ext. 517, mark.hasiuk@fraserinstitute.org

The Fraser Institute is an independent Canadian public policy research and educational organization with offices in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal and ties to a global network of think-tanks in 87 countries. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for Canadians, their families and future generations by studying, measuring and broadly communicating the effects of government policies, entrepreneurship and choice on their well-being. To protect the Institute's independence, it does not accept grants from governments or contracts for research. Visit www.fraserinstitute.org

