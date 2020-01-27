Freedom Alliance Awards $2.1 Million in College Scholarships to Nearly 500 Children of Military Heroes

Dulles, Virginia, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freedom Alliance, an organization supporting our nation's military families and wounded service members, awarded $2.1 million in college scholarships to 499 students in calendar year 2019. Each of the students is the son or daughter of a military hero who lost his life or was severely injured in military service. "We must never forget those who give themselves for the defense of our nation," said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. "Freedom Alliance scholarships accomplish two goals," he explained, "they help with the cost of a college education, but more important, each scholarship is a reminder of a fellow American who made an extraordinary sacrifice." The 499 students who received scholarships in 2019 is a 25 percent increase over the previous year when 398 students were awarded scholarships from Freedom Alliance. In the 18 years since the United States was attacked on 9-11, Freedom Alliance has provided more than $16 million in scholarships to the children of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Marines who have been killed or permanently disabled in a combat mission or training accident. The organization is on track to award $20 million by the 20th commemoration of 9-11. There are an estimated 7,000 children who have lost a parent in Operations Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom. Those under age 26 may be eligible for the Freedom Alliance Scholarship if they choose to attend college. Students interested in applying can find additional details online at www.FAScholarship.com/. This scholarship is awarded to undergraduate students once per academic year and is renewable for a total of four terms. "A Freedom Alliance scholarship," said Kilgannon, "is a reminder to Gold Star students that their parents' sacrifice will never be forgotten by a grateful nation. We're thankful to all our supporters, especially our friends at the Johnny Mac Soldiers Fund for their generosity." Freedom Alliance is an educational and charitable organization which supports wounded troops and military families. Freedom Alliance has awarded more than $16 million in college scholarships to the children of military heroes killed or disabled in military service and spent millions more helping injured veterans and military families with recreational therapy, marriage retreats, care packages, mortgage-free homes, all-terrain wheelchairs and much more. Learn more at www.FreedomAlliance.org or www.Facebook.com/FreedomAlliance. Interested media should contact Kendra Cummings of Vistra Communications at 813.961.4700 ext. 206 or by email at Kendra@ConsultVistra.com. ###

