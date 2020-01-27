Voip-Pal.com Inc. Provides a Legal Update

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voip-Pal.com Inc. ("Voip-Pal", "Company") (OTCQB:VPLM) is very pleased to provide an update on the status of its current patent infringement lawsuits:



The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has scheduled oral arguments on March 3, 2020, in Washington D.C. for Voip-Pal's appeal of the first Alice 101 Motion to Dismiss in Case Nos. 18-CV-06177-LHK, 18-cv-06217-LHK, C, 18-cv-04523-LHK, 18-cv-06054-LHK, asserting the RBR parent patent and RBR messaging continuation patent. The Company will be represented by its lead attorney, Lewis Hudnell III . The case will be heard by a panel of three appellate court judges. If the Appeals Court reverses the lower court, an opinion could take as long 3-6 months to be released. However, if the judges affirm the District Court, their decision could be released much sooner.

Voip-Pal will be filing its Appeal brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit by February 10, 2020, in the second Alice 101 Motion to Dismiss, granted by the court on November 1, 2019, in Case Nos. 18-CV-06216-LHK, and 18-CV-07020-LHK, asserting four RBR continuation patents.

Additionally, the Company is accessing its options and exploring other avenues for monetization and protection of its patent portfolio. More information on this will be released in due course.

Emil Malak, CEO of Voip-Pal, stated, "We are working within a patent system that currently favors the infringers. While it is not always an easy task, it is our wholehearted belief that in the end justice will prevail over injustice. We are determined to see these battles through to the end until we achieve a fair outcome for our shareholders. Patience is a virtue."

