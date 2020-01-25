Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Geron Corporation (GERN)

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Geron Corporation ("Geron" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GERN) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Geron between March 19, 2018 and September 26, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Geron investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants: (1) misled investors about the results of a clinical drug study of imetelstat called IMbark; and (2) as a result, Defendants' statements about Geron's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Portola during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the March 23, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

