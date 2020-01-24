Augeo's Kari Vrba named Chair of the Incentive Research Foundation Board of Trustees

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augeo is pleased to announce that its Chief Commercial Officer, Kari Vrba, has been named Chair of the Incentive Research Foundation (IRF) Board of Trustees.



Kari joined the leadership team at Augeo as a part of the acquisition of MotivAction last Fall. She has been involved with the IRF for six years and has served on multiple committees, and as Secretary and Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees prior to this week's appointment. "The members of the IRF Board of Trustees bring a tremendous level of expertise and passion for the incentives industry," Kari said. "I'm excited to work with this talented group as we develop the IRF's strategy to deliver relevant and impactful research and education to existing and new audiences over the next five years."

As Chief Commercial Officer at Augeo, Kari leads the strategic vision of presale which includes sales, client solutions, marketing, creative, and purchasing teams. Kari is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in delivering performance improvement solutions. Her work and client programs have received global recognition from SITE, CMI25, and Incentive Magazine.

Kari plays an active role in industry roundtables and advisory boards for several leading hotel chains and in the past has participated on the Board of Directors for the Minnesota Chapter of SITE and multiple committees for SITE International.

