SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds XPER and TIVO, IBKC and INST Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888)593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) and TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ:TIVO) in connection with the proposed merger of the two companies. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the shares of XPER and TIVO stockholders will be converted into the shares of a new parent company based on a fixed exchange ratio of 0.455 XPER share per existing TIVO share. Upon completion of the merger, TIVO stockholders will own 53.5% and XPER stockholders will own 46.5% of the new parent company. The deal is scheduled to close in the second quarter of 2020. If you own XPER or TIVO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/xperi-and-tivo-corporations-investigation/

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by First Horizon National Corporation. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, IBKC shareholders will receive 4.584 shares of FHN for each IBKC share they own, representing consideration of $77.19 based on FHN's November 4, 2019 closing price. If you own IBKC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/iberiabank-corporation/

Instructure, Inc. (NYSE:INST)