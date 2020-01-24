Market Overview

Lexington Realty Trust Final Dividend Allocation for 2019

Globe Newswire  
January 24, 2020 4:50pm   Comments
NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexington Realty Trust ("Lexington") (NYSE:LXP), a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments, today announced its final 2019 dividend income allocations for both its common and preferred shares as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV. Additionally, the return of capital on the common shares (Nondividend Distributions in the table below) was reported on Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 pursuant to U.S. tax basis reporting as required under Internal Revenue Code 6045B.  A copy of the Internal Revenue Service Form 8937 was posted to Lexington's web site (www.lxp.com) on January 15, 2020.

Common Shares 
Record
Date		 Payable
Date		 Total
Distributions
Per Share		 Total Ordinary
Dividends		 Qualified
Dividends(1)		 Total Capital
Gain
Distributions		 Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		 Nondividend
Distributions(2)		 Section
199A
Dividends(1)
12/31/2018 01/15/2019 $0.1775 $0.108800 $0.000390 $0.00 $0 $0.068700 $0.108410
03/29/2019 04/15/2019 $0.1025 $0.062830 $0.000230 $0.00 $0 $0.039670 $0.062600
06/28/2019 07/15/2019 $0.1025 $0.062830 $0.000230 $0.00 $0 $0.039670 $0.062600
09/30/2019 10/15/2019 $0.1025 $0.062830 $0.000230 $0.00 $0 $0.039670 $0.062600
Form 1099 - Div Box   1a 1b 2a 2b  3  5


Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock 
Record
Date		 Payable
Date		 Total
Distributions
Per Share		 Total Ordinary
Dividends		 Qualified
Dividends(1)		 Total Capital
Gain
Distributions		 Unrecaptured
Section 1250
Gain		 Nondividend
Distributions(2)		 Section
199A
Dividends(1)
01/31/2019 02/15/2019 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.002930 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.809570
04/30/2019 05/15/2019 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.002930 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.809570
07/31/2019 08/15/2019 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.002930 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.809570
10/31/2019 11/15/2019 $0.812500 $0.812500 $0.002930 $0.00 $0 $0 $0.809570
Form 1099 - Div Box   1a 1b 2a 2b  3  5

____________________________________________________________________________________

(1) Qualified Dividends (Box 1b) and Section 199A Dividends (Box 5) are a subset of, and are included in, the Total Ordinary Dividends reported in Box 1a.
(2) Return of Capital.

ABOUT LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and acquisitions. For more information or to follow Lexington on social media, visit www.lxp.com.

Contact:
Investor or Media Inquiries for Lexington Realty Trust:
Heather Gentry, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Lexington Realty Trust
Phone: (212) 692-7200 E-mail: hgentry@lxp.com

