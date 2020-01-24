Extendicare Announces Timing of 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results and Conference Call

MARKHAM, Ontario, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extendicare Inc. ("Extendicare" or the "Company") (TSX:EXE) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, after market close on Thursday, February 27, 2020. A conference call hosted by Michael Guerriere, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David Bacon, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call on February 28, 2020, please dial 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 followed by the passcode 5474392#. The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will also be accessible via webcast at www.extendicare.com under the "Our Investors/Events & Presentations" section. A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after completion of the live call until midnight on March 13, 2020. To access the rebroadcast dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 followed by the passcode 6253014#.

ABOUT EXTENDICARE

Extendicare is a leading provider of care and services for seniors across Canada, operating under the Extendicare, Esprit Lifestyle, ParaMed, Extendicare Assist, and SGP Purchasing Partner Network brands. We are committed to delivering quality care throughout the health continuum to meet the needs of a growing seniors population. We operate or provide contract services to a network of 122 senior care and retirement living centres (69 owned/53 contract services), provide approximately 10.7 million hours of home health care services annually, and provide group purchasing services to third parties representing more than 64,000 senior residents across Canada. Our qualified and highly trained workforce of approximately 23,000 individuals is passionate about providing high quality services to help people live better.

