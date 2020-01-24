Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2019 Distributions on Shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Globe Newswire  
January 24, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPR) announced today the tax reporting information for 2019 distributions on its Class A Stock and 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred stock (NASDAQ:BPRAP) as shown below.

           
        2019 TAX INFORMATION - BPR Class A Stock  
      Total   Box 1a Box 2a Box 3  
Record Payable Type of 2019 Distribution Total Taxable Ordinary Capital Gain Nondividend  
Date Date Distribution Per Share Distribution Dividends Distribution Distribution  
2/28/2019 3/29/3109 Cash $0.330000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.330000  
5/31/2019 6/28/2019 Cash $0.330000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.330000  
8/30/2019 9/30/2019 Cash $0.330000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.330000  
11/29/2019 12/31/2019 Cash $0.330000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.330000  
    TOTAL $1.320000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.320000  
    PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL   0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%  
                 
                 
        2019 TAX INFORMATION - BPR 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock  
      Total   Box 1a Box 2a Box 3  
Record Payable Type of 2019 Distribution Total Taxable Ordinary Capital Gain Nondividend 2020 Taxable
Date Date Distribution Per Share Distribution Dividends Distribution Distribution Distribution
3/15/2019 4/1/2019 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398438 N/A
6/14/2019 7/1/2019 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398438 N/A
9/13/2019 10/1/2019 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398438 N/A
12/13/2019 1/1/2020 Cash $0.3984375 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.398438
    TOTAL $1.593750 $0.000000 $0.000000 $0.000000 $1.195313 $0.398438
    PERCENT OF ANNUAL TOTAL   0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 100.00%  
                 

Participants should refer to their Federal Form 1099 which will be mailed no later than January 31, 2020. Registered holders of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. should contact American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC at (800) 937-5449 for further information while beneficial owners should contact their broker with any questions pertaining to their tax forms.

Pertinent forms 8937 were published on the company website: bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.

Taxability of the 2019 distributions is not necessarily indicative of future distributions.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. ("BPR") is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ:BPY, TSX:BPY) ("BPY") one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with over $85 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

Brookfield Property Partners are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Further information is available at bpy.brookfield.com/bpr.

Brookfield Contact:

Matt Cherry
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Communications
Tel: (212) 417-7488 / Email: matthew.cherry@brookfield.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga