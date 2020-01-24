Gold Lion Closes Acquisition of Cuteye Group of Properties

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE: GL) (FWB: 2BC) is pleased to announce that it has closed its acquisition of the Cuteye Group of Properties from a private British Columbia numbered company ("Numberco") (see the Company's January 13, 2020 news release previously announcing the transaction). Under the transaction, Gold Lion issued an aggregate of 6,000,000 Gold Lion common shares to the shareholders of Numberco. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the transaction.



Gold Lion also announces the appointment of Mr. Dan Dente as a Director of the Company. Mr. Dente brings over 20 years' experience within the financial services industry.

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company, actively involved in the exploration of the Cuteye Group of Properties, as well as the Fairview Copper-Silver-Zinc Property. The Cuteye Group of Properties includes the Mister Jay (2,373 hectares), Lady Jane (242 hectares), Lama (69 hectares) and Missus Jay (468 hectares) claim blocks covering 12 mineral showings in B.C.'s Golden Triangle, roughly 25 kilometres southwest of Glenora, B.C. The Fairview Property is a 2574-hectare mineral property located in the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/ .

