Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

L Brands, Inc. Investigated For Potential Breaches of Fiduciary Duty By Its Board of Directors by Block & Leviton LLP

Globe Newswire  
January 24, 2020 11:06am   Comments
Share:

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton LLP (www.blockesq.com), a securities litigation firm representing investors and whistleblowers nationwide, is investigating a possible breach of fiduciary duty claim involving the Board of Directors of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB).

On January 23, 2020, ABC News published a report on the relationship between Leslie Wexner (the CEO and Chairman of L Brands) and Jeffrey Epstein. Among other things, ABC News found a "mysterious financial entanglement" between Epstein and L Brands in the company's SEC filings—with a dozen charitable trusts being listed that were given large amounts of company stock.  Epstein was identified as trustee of these entities.

According to the report, between 1991 and 2006, Epstein oversaw the sale of more than $1.3 billion of company stock held by these trusts, creating a large source of cash largely controlled by Epstein. ABC News noted that Epstein would often make luxury purchases for himself shortly after liquidating a large number of company shares.

If you are a shareholder of L Brands and are interested in obtaining information regarding this investigation, you are encouraged to contact attorney Mark Delaney at (617) 398-5600, by email at mdelaney@blockesq.com, or by visiting http://shareholder.law/lbrands.

Block & Leviton LLP was recently ranked 4th among securities litigation firms by ISS for recoveries in 2017. The firm represents many of the nation's largest institutional investors and numerous individual investors in securities litigation throughout the country. Indeed, its lawyers have recovered billions of dollars for its clients.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP
Mark Delaney
(617) 398-5600 phone
260 Franklin Street, Suite 1860
Boston, MA 02110
mark@blockesq.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga