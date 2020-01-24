Valero Energy Corporation Announces Officer Promotions

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO, "Valero") announced today that Valero's Board of Directors have approved promotions for Lane Riggs, Gary Simmons and Eric Fisher, effective January 23, 2020.



Lane Riggs has been promoted and elected President of Valero and will hold the title of President and Chief Operating Officer, reflecting the expansion of his responsibilities to also include renewables and logistics operations. Under Lane's leadership, Valero's refining organization has dramatically improved in safety, reliability, cost management, and environmental measures. In addition, Lane has extensive experience in leading Valero's supply optimization and crude oil and product supply groups.

Gary Simmons has been promoted and elected Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Gary has lead Valero's commercial organization since 2014. He will continue in his new role with oversight of the Company's crude supply and products trading, wholesale marketing, transportation, and international commercial operations groups.

Eric Fisher has been promoted and elected Senior Vice President Wholesale Marketing and International Commercial Operations. He will continue in his new role with oversight of Valero's wholesale and retail operations and the ongoing expansion of Valero's international commercial activities, which continue to grow.

"Lane, Gary and Eric have done a great job for Valero," said Joe Gorder, Valero Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "I look forward to continuing to work with them and our team in delivering excellence in operations, earnings growth, and strong shareholder returns."

About Valero

Valero Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries (collectively, "Valero"), is an international manufacturer and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical products. Valero is a Fortune 50 company based in San Antonio, Texas, and it operates 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day and 14 ethanol plants with a combined production capacity of 1.73 billion gallons per year. The petroleum refineries are located in the United States (U.S.), Canada and the United Kingdom (U.K.), and the ethanol plants are located in the Mid-Continent region of the U.S. Valero also is a joint venture partner in Diamond Green Diesel, which operates a renewable diesel plant in Norco, Louisiana. Diamond Green Diesel is North America's largest biomass-based diesel plant. Valero sells its products in the wholesale rack or bulk markets in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland and Latin America. Approximately 7,000 outlets carry Valero's brand names. Please visit www.valero.com for more information.

Valero Contacts

Investors:

Homer Bhullar, Vice President – Investor Relations, 210-345-1982

Eric Herbort, Senior Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3331

Gautam Srivastava, Manager – Investor Relations, 210-345-3992

Media:

Lillian Riojas, Executive Director – Media Relations and Communications, 210-345-5002