BAXTER DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Baxter International Inc. - BAX

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 24, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), if they purchased the Company's shares between February 21, 2019, and October 23, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Baxter and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-bax/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by January 24, 2020 .

About the Lawsuit

Baxter and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On October 24, 2019, the Company disclosed that it did not expect to file its 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2019 on time due to an internal investigation "into certain intra-Company transactions undertaken for the purpose of generating foreign exchange gains or losses…[that] resulted in certain misstatements in the Company's previously reported non-operating income related to net foreign exchange gains" and that it anticipated restating its financial statements to correct the misstatements. This news caused the price of Baxter's shares to decline, injuring shareholders.

The case is Silverman v. Baxter International Inc., et al., 1:19-cv-07786.

