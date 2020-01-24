IGBT Market to Exhibit 9.2% CAGR, Adoption of Artificial Intelligence to Bode Well for Market: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market size will expand in the coming years on account of the increasing demand from high voltage applications such as motor drive inverters, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), and others. As per a report by Fortune Business Insights™ titled, " Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Voltage (Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, and High Voltage), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Industrial Manufacturing, Automotive (EV/HEV), Inverters/UPS, Railways, Renewables, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market will rise from USD 4.92 billion in 2018 to USD 9.90 billion by the end of 2026. The forecast period is set from 2019 to 2026, and the market is anticipated to exhibit a ﻿CAGR of 9.2%.﻿

The report on the insulated gate bipolar transistor market presents a detailed analysis of the market primarily focusing on growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. It lists the segments of the market in detail and the names of market players as well. The key industrial insights and major strategies adopted by players such as merger and acquisition, company collaborations, and others are also presented in the market, along with other insulated gate bipolar transistor market trends.



Rising Demand from Automobile Industry to Promote Market Growth

The increasing demand for alternative current (AC) in driving engines these days is a major factor promoting the overall IGBT device market growth in the forecast period. Additionally, the rise in popularity of electric vehicles and increasing investments on the same are also expected to help accelerate the overall IGBT module market size in the forthcoming years. Besides this, the surge in fuel prices is also increasing the demand for electric vehicles is creating lucrative growth opportunities from the automotive sector, and is further expected to help generate high IGBT module market revenue in the coming years. Furthermore, the advancement in technology and the advent of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things will further help augment the overall IGBT module market growth in the coming years.

China and its Rapid Adoption of Electric Vehicles Will Help Asia Pacific Emerge as Fastest Growing Region

Geographically, the global insulated gate bipolar transistor market is categorized into five major regions namely Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is holding a dominant insulated gate bipolar transistor market share. This region earned a value of USD 1.85 billion in 2018 on account of the increasing awareness about renewable resources and its implementation in various industries worldwide. On the other side, Asia Pacific market is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing region on account of the rapid pace of electric vehicle adoption by China. Additionally, government initiatives are also helping in the promotion of electric vehicles. This is further anticipated to help increase the regional insulated gate bipolar transistor market size in the coming years.



Company Collaborations and Research and Development Activities to Bode Well for Market

Currently, a handful of companies are collectively contributing about 46% of the IGBT module market share. These companies include Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi, ABB Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. Furthermore, intense research and development, company collaborations, and research and development strategies adopted by players, are further prognosticated to help attract high IGBT device market revenue in the coming years.

Some of the key industry developments in the IGBT module market include:

January 2018 – The development of a power semiconductor module 6.5 kV full silicon carbide (SiC) was announced by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation. This module guarantees to offer the highest power density and provide electric power systems and railcars with more compact and energy-efficient power.

September 2019 – The addition of four new automotive-grade 1200V-rated IGBT devices were announced by ROHM that are ideal for switching circuits in PTC (positive temperature coefficient) heaters or for inverters used in electronic compressors. This new RGS series will represent a large lineup of AEC-Q101- compliant IGBTs for both 650v-rated and 1200V-rated variants.

List of the key IGBT devices market manufacturers include:

Danfoss Group

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Littelfuse, Inc. (IXYS).

Rohm Co., Ltd.

Starpower



