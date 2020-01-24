Market Overview

Oak Valley Bancorp Reports 4th Quarter Results and Announces Cash Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 23, 2020
OAKDALE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) (the "Company"), the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank (the "Bank") and their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, recently reported unaudited consolidated financial results. For the three months ended December 31, 2019, consolidated net income was $3,191,000 or $0.39 per diluted share (EPS), as compared to $3,231,000, or $0.40 EPS, for the prior quarter and $2,979,000, or $0.37 EPS for the same period a year ago. Consolidated net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $12,489,000, or $1.54 EPS, representing an increase of 8.3% compared to $11,537,000 or $1.42 EPS for 2018. The decrease from the prior quarter is due to net interest margin compression as a result of recent FOMC interest rate cuts during the third and fourth quarters of 2019, which negatively impacted yields on earning assets. The year-over-year net income increase was primarily driven by strong earning asset growth and corresponding increases to net interest income

Net interest income was $10,350,000 and $41,034,000 for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, compared to $10,445,000 during the prior quarter, $10,179,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $38,567,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. Net interest margin increased to 3.98% and 4.13% for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, as compared to 3.96% and 3.89% for the same periods of 2018. The net interest income and net interest margin increases over the comparable periods of the prior year were the result of strong loan growth. In addition, yields on earning assets increased slightly for 2019 as compared to 2018, as a result of the positive impact from interest rate increases during 2018, which were partially offset by rate cuts beginning in August 2019 when monetary policy shifted.

Non-interest income for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $1,254,000 and $5,046,000, respectively, compared to $1,275,000 during the prior quarter, $1,232,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018, and $4,712,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. The fourth quarter and year-to-date increases compared to 2018 were mainly due earnings on new bank owned life insurance policies purchased in July 2019 and transaction fee income on bank debit cards related to the growth of our core deposit base and an overall shift towards electronic payment forms. 

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $7,146,000 and $28,846,000, respectively, compared to $7,157,000 during the prior quarter, $6,921,000 for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $27,378,000 for the year ended December 31, 2018. The fourth quarter and year-to-date increases compared to 2018 corresponds to staffing expense and general operating costs related to servicing the growing loan and deposit portfolios.

Total assets were $1.15 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $46.4 million over September 30, 2019 and $52.7 million over December 31, 2018. Gross loans were $751.0 million as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $18.7 million over September 30, 2019, and an increase of $39.1 million over December 31, 2018. The Company's total deposits were $1.02 billion as of December 31, 2019, an increase of $41.9 million over September 30, 2019, and an increase of $33.4 million over December 31, 2018.

"Steady core deposit growth throughout the year and a robust second-half for loan production combined to elevate annual net income to a new all-time high. We are very happy with our 2019 results," stated Chris Courtney, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank. "As we continue to instill a culture of client service, credit quality, and community in our employees, we are confident our team – working together – can execute our growth, service, and profitability goals in the prudent and deliberate manner we call the Oak Valley way."

Non-performing assets as of December 31, 2019 were $1,103,000, or 0.10% of total assets, compared to $1,200,000, or 0.11% of total assets, as of September 30, 2019, and $920,000, or 0.08% at December 31, 2018. The decrease in non-performing assets compared to the prior quarter is the result of payments on non-performing loans. The increase compared to December 31, 2018 was a result of two consumer residential loans that were placed on non-accrual status during the third quarter of 2019.

The allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 1.22% at December 31, 2019, compared to 1.23% at September 30, 2019 and 1.22% at December 31, 2018. The Company recorded provision for loan losses of $210,000 and $545,000 during the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019, respectively, which corresponded to growth of the loan portfolio, as loan loss reserves relative to gross loans remain at acceptable levels and credit quality remains strong.

The Board of Directors of Oak Valley Bancorp at their January 21, 2020 meeting declared the payment of a cash dividend of $0.14 per share of common stock to its shareholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2020. The payment date will be February 14, 2020 and will amount to approximately $1,149,000. This is the first dividend payment made by the Company in 2020.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates Oak Valley Community Bank & their Eastern Sierra Community Bank division, through which it offers a variety of loan and deposit products to individuals and small businesses. They currently operate through 17 conveniently located branches: Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento, two branches in Sonora, three branches in Modesto, and three branches in their Eastern Sierra division, which includes Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes and Bishop.

For more information, call 1-866-844-7500 or visit www.ovcb.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the corporation for which the corporation claims the protection of safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge and belief as of today and include information concerning the corporation's possible or assumed future financial condition, and its results of operations and business. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Those factors include fluctuations in interest rates, government policies and regulations (including monetary and fiscal policies), legislation, economic conditions, including increased energy costs in California, credit quality of borrowers, operational factors and competition in the geographic and business areas in which the company conducts its operations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available at the time of the release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

   
Oak Valley Bancorp
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
             
($ in thousands, except per share) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter
Selected Quarterly Operating Data:   2019     2019     2019     2019     2018  
             
  Net interest income $ 10,350   $ 10,445   $ 10,128   $ 10,111   $ 10,179  
  Provision for loan losses   210     240     95     -     555  
  Non-interest income   1,254     1,275     1,242     1,275     1,232  
  Non-interest expense   7,146     7,157     7,310     7,233     6,921  
  Net income before income taxes   4,248     4,323     3,965     4,153     3,935  
  Provision for income taxes   1,057     1,092     1,002     1,049     956  
  Net income $ 3,191   $ 3,231   $ 2,963   $ 3,104   $ 2,979  
             
  Earnings per common share - basic $ 0.39   $ 0.40   $ 0.37   $ 0.38   $ 0.37  
  Earnings per common share - diluted $ 0.39   $ 0.40   $ 0.37   $ 0.38   $ 0.37  
  Dividends paid per common share $ -   $ 0.135   $ -   $ 0.135   $ -  
  Return on average common equity   11.38 %   11.86 %   11.39 %   12.54 %   12.16 %
  Return on average assets   1.12 %   1.18 %   1.13 %   1.17 %   1.08 %
  Net interest margin (1)   3.98 %   4.18 %   4.23 %   4.16 %   3.96 %
  Efficiency ratio (2)   59.74 %   59.67 %   62.27 %   62.20 %   58.78 %
             
Capital - Period End          
  Book value per common share $ 13.71   $ 13.31   $ 12.98   $ 12.45   $ 12.09  
             
Credit Quality - Period End          
  Nonperforming assets/ total assets   0.10 %   0.11 %   0.08 %   0.09 %   0.08 %
  Loan loss reserve/ gross loans   1.22 %   1.23 %   1.22 %   1.23 %   1.22 %
             
Period End Balance Sheet          
($ in thousands)          
  Total assets $ 1,147,785   $ 1,101,132   $ 1,068,310   $ 1,059,130   $ 1,094,887  
  Gross loans   750,985     732,334     718,158     707,408     711,902  
  Nonperforming assets   1,103     1,200     906     967     920  
  Allowance for loan losses   9,146     9,005     8,770     8,677     8,685  
  Deposits   1,019,929     977,993     949,090     938,743     986,495  
  Common equity   112,570     109,320     106,583     102,218     99,038  
             
Non-Financial Data          
  Full-time equivalent staff   182     182     184     180     178  
  Number of banking offices   17     17     17     17     17  
             
Common Shares outstanding          
  Period end   8,210,147     8,210,637     8,208,853     8,209,750     8,194,805  
  Period average - basic   8,108,360     8,105,294     8,102,807     8,093,106     8,086,748  
  Period average - diluted   8,126,507     8,120,096     8,117,192     8,102,411     8,097,161  
             
Market Ratios          
  Stock Price $ 19.46   $ 16.77   $ 19.55   $ 17.64   $ 18.30  
  Price/Earnings   12.46     10.60     13.33     11.34     12.52  
  Price/Book   1.42     1.26     1.51     1.42     1.51  
             
             
    YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31,      
($ in thousands, except per share)   2019     2018        
             
  Net interest income $ 41,034   $ 38,567        
  Provision for loan losses   545     555        
  Non-interest income   5,046     4,712        
  Non-interest expense   28,846     27,378        
  Net income before income taxes   16,689     15,346        
  Provision for income taxes   4,200     3,809        
  Net income $ 12,489   $ 11,537        
             
  Earnings per common share - basic $ 1.54   $ 1.43        
  Earnings per common share - diluted $ 1.54   $ 1.42        
  Dividends paid per common share $ 0.270   $ 0.26        
  Return on average common equity   11.78 %   12.26 %      
  Return on average assets   1.15 %   1.08 %      
  Net interest margin (1)   4.13 %   3.89 %      
  Efficiency ratio (2)   60.95 %   61.37 %      
             
Capital - Period End          
  Book value per common share $ 13.71   $ 12.09        
             
Credit Quality - Period End          
  Nonperforming assets/ total assets   0.10 %   0.08 %      
  Loan loss reserve/ gross loans   1.22 %   1.22 %      
             
Period End Balance Sheet          
($ in thousands)          
  Total assets $ 1,147,785   $ 1,094,887        
  Gross loans   750,985     711,902        
  Nonperforming assets   1,103     920        
  Allowance for loan losses   9,146     8,685        
  Deposits   1,019,929     986,495        
  Common equity   112,570     99,038        
             
Non-Financial Data          
  Full-time equivalent staff   182     178        
  Number of banking offices   17     17        
             
Common Shares outstanding          
  Period end   8,210,147     8,194,805        
  Period average - basic   8,102,442     8,081,482        
  Period average - diluted   8,116,627     8,100,098        
             
Market Ratios          
  Stock Price $ 19.46   $ 18.30        
  Price/Earnings   12.62     12.82        
  Price/Book   1.42     1.51        
             
             
(1) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%.      
(2) Ratio computed on a fully tax equivalent basis using a marginal federal tax rate of 21%.      
      A marginal federal/state combined tax rate of 29.56%, was used for applicable revenue.      

 

Contact: Chris Courtney/Rick McCarty
Phone: (209) 848-2265
  www.ovcb.com

