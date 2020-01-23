Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avis Budget Group to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Results on February 19th

Globe Newswire  
January 23, 2020 3:00pm   Comments
Share:

Conference Call to Discuss Results Scheduled for February 20th, 2020

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) announced today that it plans to report its fourth quarter 2019 results after the market close on Wednesday, February 19th, 2020, and to host a conference call for institutional investors to discuss these results and its full year 2020 outlook on Thursday, February 20th, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors may access the call at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com, or by dialing (877)-407-2991. Investors are encouraged to dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. A web replay will be available at ir.avisbudgetgroup.com following the call. A telephone replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern time on February 20th, 2020 until 10:00 p.m. on March 5th, 2020 at (877)-660-6853 using conference code 13698431.
     
About Avis Budget Group
Avis Budget Group, Inc. is a leading global provider of mobility solutions, both through its Avis and Budget brands, which have more than 11,000 rental locations in approximately 180 countries around the world, and through its Zipcar brand, which is the world's leading car sharing network, with more than one million members. Avis Budget Group operates most of its car rental offices in North America, Europe and Australasia directly, and operates primarily through licensees in other parts of the world. Avis Budget Group has approximately 30,000 employees and is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J. More information is available at www.avisbudgetgroup.com.

Contacts 
Media Contact:    Investor Contact:
Katie McCall    David Calabria
PR@avisbudget.com    IR@avisbudget.com 


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga