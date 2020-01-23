Mercer International Inc. to Present at Upcoming 23rd Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) today announced that David M. Gandossi, President and CEO, will be presenting at the following upcoming conference:



23rd Annual CIBC Western Institutional Investor Conference

January 28, 2020 at 8:00 AM

Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta

A copy of the presentation is posted in the "Investors Presentations" section on the Company's web site (http://www.mercerint.com/s/Presentations.asp).

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products manufacturing company with operations in Germany and Canada with a consolidated annual production capacity of approximately 2.2 million tonnes of NBSK pulp and 550 million fbm of softwood lumber. To obtain further information on the company, please visit its web site at http://www.mercerint.com.

The preceding includes forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the continuing effects of the recent economic and financial turmoil, the highly cyclical nature of our business, raw material costs, our level of indebtedness, competition, foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations, our use of derivatives, expenditures for capital projects, environmental regulation and compliance, disruptions to our production, market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our SEC reports.

David M. Gandossi, FCPA, FCA

President & CEO

604-684-1099

David K. Ure, CPA, CGA

Senior VP Finance, CFO & Secretary

604-684-1099



