Media Advisory: Air Traffic Control Services Introduced at YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel

MIRABEL, Quebec, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAV CANADA invite members of the media to attend an event marking the January 30, 2020 launch of new air traffic control services at YMX International Aerocity of Mirabel.



With YMX's air traffic increasing and becoming more complex, NAV CANADA is introducing air traffic control services from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time. Airport traffic controllers issue instructions and clearances that maintain a safe and orderly flow of traffic in the skies and on runways and taxiways.

NAV CANADA officials will be on hand to answer questions and there will be opportunities to photograph and video the air traffic control tower operations.

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2020 Time: 09:00 – 10:30 a.m. Location: Montréal-Mirabel – NAV CANADA Tower 11655 rue Services A-3 Mirabel, QC

Due to security restrictions, media are reminded to arrive no later than 8:30 a.m. to register/set-up. Please have credential photo identification.



As the event is in a controlled area, media will be escorted in and out. Photography and videography will be restricted to specific areas only. Guest parking is available on site.

About NAV Canada

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.



The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.



