RADA to Present at the Cowen 41st Annual Aerospace, Defense & Industrials Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 23, 2020 11:53am   Comments
NETANYA, Israel, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) today announced that it will present at the Cowen ‎41st Annual Aerospace, Defense & Industrials Conference at the Lotte New York Palace  in New York.

RADA's CEO, Mr. Dov Sella is scheduled to present on February 13, 2020 at 10:45am. The Company's Chairman Mr. Yossi Ben Shalom and Mr. Dov Sella will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day. To register for the conference and for one-on-one meetings, please contact the conference organizers at Cowen or the investor relations team at RADA.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Company Contact:
Avi Israel, CFO
Tel: +972-9-892-1111 
mrkt@rada.com
www.rada.com		 Investor Relations Contact:
GK Investor Relations
Ehud Helft/Gavriel Frohwein
Tel: 1 646 688 3559
rada@gkir.com

 

