Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) on Behalf of Shareholders

On December 17, 2019, LogMeIn announced that it had entered into an agreement to be acquired by affiliates of private equity firm Francisco Partners at a price of $86.05 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, LogMeIn will cease to be a publicly traded company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether LogMeIn shareholders are expected to receive adequate consideration from Francisco Partners for their shares, and whether LogMeIn's officers and/or directors violated the securities laws or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of LogMeIn to Francisco Partners.

