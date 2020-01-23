SpeedNews to Hold 8th Annual Aerospace Manufacturing Conference in South Carolina on May 12-13, 2020

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network's SpeedNews will host its 8th Annual Aerospace Manufacturing Conference in Charleston, South Carolina on May 12-13, 2020 at the Belmond Charleston Place. Presented by SpeedNews Conferences, the world's leading developer of aerospace and aviation information-sharing events, the Conference will bring together leading manufacturers and suppliers in the aerospace industry to provide delegates with updates and developments in manufacturing operations, capabilities and processes, innovation within manufacturing, modern machining technologies, and industry automation. To register, visit https://amc.speednews.com .

"As advanced aerospace manufacturing continues to fuel economic growth in the Southeastern United States, we are delighted to return to Charleston for a third year with our acclaimed Aerospace Manufacturing Conference," said Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D and SpeedNews Conferences. "Our Conference delegates will gain a full understanding of the latest trends, challenges and forecasts in the aerospace manufacturing industry, while receiving insider-only information to improve the productivity and profitability of their own operations."

Topics covered during the 8th Annual Aerospace Manufacturing Conference will include:

The future of aerospace manufacturing

Operations: systems integration and agile manufacturing

How automation and digitalization will transform aerospace manufacturing

How suppliers need to adopt and adapt to the new manufacturing era

Additive manufacturing in aerospace from a strategic business perspective

How can innovation around manufacturing contribute to job creation and workforce diversity

The Conference will also include exclusive guided manufacturing facility tours as well as a ShowCase featuring innovative products and services.

For more information, visit https://amc.speednews.com . To purchase a Sponsorship or Advertising Package to promote a company on-site at the Conference, contact Joanna Speed, Managing Director, A&D Conferences, at +1-310-857-7691 or jspeed@speednews.com . On Twitter, follow @speednewsconf ( https://twitter.com/speednewsconf ). For information about all SpeedNews events, visit http://speednews.com/all/conference .

ABOUT SPEEDNEWS CONFERENCES

For over 30 years, SpeedNews Conferences have delivered an array of information to the aviation industry that is unmatched in its quality and depth to stakeholders in commercial, defense, business and general aviation, aerospace manufacturing, raw materials, and M&A.

SpeedNews Conferences is the world's most prominent developer of aerospace and aviation information sharing events providing global aerospace and aviation leaders, executives, and decision makers with targeted industry information, data, updates, forecasts, and professional networking opportunities.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network's portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

