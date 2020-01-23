New VP of Economic Growth Division appointed at Creative Associates International

Washington, D.C., Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Associates International has appointed James Winkler, Ph.D., as Vice President and Senior Director for its Economic Growth Division, the global development organization announced. Creative President and CEO Leland Kruvant says Winkler's 30 years of experience and expertise adds immense value to Creative's current portfolio of projects and growth strategy, as well as fitting with the organization's vision of service to its clients and beneficiaries. "With Jim's inclusion as part of Creative's Senior Leadership team, we continue to bring together some of the top talent in the development industry," Kruvant says. "His unique experience with high-impact projects, a long-term dedication to global development and passion for his work in economic growth projects will help us continue to carry out our mission with excellence." Born and raised in Santiago, Chile, Winkler began his work in global development as a Peace Corps volunteer in Costa Rica. During the next 30 years, he had an impressive track record at another major development organization, where he supervised development projects in more than 50 countries. Specializing in strategic management, trade and investment and economic policy reform, Winkler served as Chief of Party in Vietnam, Croatia, West Bank and Gaza, among other locations. "I share Creative's strong belief in supporting local-led initiatives and equipping all stakeholders with the tools to flourish and improve their communities," says Winkler, who served most recently as the Vice President and Global Practice Leader, Trade, Competitiveness & Investment, Africa Region for DAI. Creative's Economic Growth Division has a portfolio with projects covering climate resilience in Honduras's Dry Corridor to the recently launched West Africa Trade and Investment Hub Activity based in Nigeria. Creative implements projects on behalf of the U.S. Agency for International Development, the World Bank and other organizations. "I'm looking forward to working in a dynamic environment with a diverse portfolio of projects around the world," Winkler says. As Vice President and Senior Director, Economic Growth Division, Winkler will serve as a member of Creative's Executive Committee and will report to Earl Gast, Executive Vice President for Programs. "I'm excited to support Creative's projects and work in environment that places excellence and a commitment to service above all else," said Winkler. Winkler currently serves as a Board Member of the Corporate Council on Africa. He received his Ph.D. in Political Economy and M.A. in International Business at Tufts University, and his B.S. in Business Administration at Georgetown University. About Creative Associates International Creative Associates International works with under-served communities by sharing expertise and experience and building local capacity in education, economic growth, governance and transitions from conflict to peace. Based in Washington, D.C., Creative has active projects in more than 30 countries. Since 1977, it has worked in more than 90 countries and on almost every continent. Recognized for its ability to work rapidly, flexibly and effectively in conflict-affected environments, Creative is committed to generating long-term sustainable solutions to complex development problems. Started by four enterprising women with diverse backgrounds, Creative has grown to become one of the leaders among the U.S. private sector implementers of global development projects. Creative is minority-owned and operated.

Michael J. Zamba Creative Associates International 202 5721322 MichaelZ@CreativeDC.com