West Bancorporation, Inc. Announces Record Net Income, Declares Quarterly Dividend

Globe Newswire  
January 23, 2020 8:30am   Comments
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA, the "Company")), parent company of West Bank, today reported 2019 net income of $28.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share, compared to 2018 net income of $28.5 million, or $1.74 per diluted common share. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $7.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share. This compares to fourth quarter 2018 net income of $7.2 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share. On January 22, 2020, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend is payable on February 19, 2020, to stockholders of record on February 5, 2020.

In March 2019, the Company announced that, through its subsidiary, West Bank, it was initiating a growth strategy in three new Minnesota markets and has since opened full service branch offices in Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud, Minnesota. The financial results of 2019 have been impacted by compensation, occupancy and equipment costs, professional fees and business development costs related to this growth strategy, which totaled approximately $2.8 million on a pretax basis in 2019. The estimated pretax net interest income from loans and deposits and related fee income in these markets was approximately $1.1 million in 2019.

"We continue to successfully execute on our strategic priorities and at the same time deliver consistently strong financial results," commented Dave Nelson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "Despite the additional expenses in 2019 from our investment in opening branches in three new markets, the Company still achieved an all-time record for annual earnings. While continued net interest margin compression along with the cost of our expansion have presented financial challenges, we continue to benefit from our ability to manage credit quality and our disciplined approach to expense management."

Dave Nelson also commented, "Our highly talented bankers in our new Minnesota communities generated over $119 million in loan originations in those markets in 2019. We are starting to see positive financial results from this expansion, and the results confirm our commitment to building shareholder value. We are beginning the new year with a positive return on our investment in our expanded markets which we believe will contribute to increased earnings in 2020."

The Company will file its report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on or before February 27, 2020. Please refer to that document for a more in-depth discussion of our financial results. The Form 10-K will be available on the Investor Relations section of West Bank's website at www.westbankstrong.com.

The Company will discuss its financial results on a conference call scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Central Time tomorrow, Friday, January 24, 2020. The telephone number for the conference call is 888-339-0814. A recording of the call will be available until February 7, 2020, by dialing 877-344-7529. The replay passcode is 10137421.

About West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)
West Bancorporation, Inc. is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa. Serving customers since 1893, West Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of West Bancorporation, Inc., is a community bank that focuses on lending, deposit services, and trust services for consumers and small- to medium-sized businesses. West Bank has eight offices in the Des Moines, Iowa metropolitan area, one office in Coralville, Iowa, and four offices in Minnesota, in the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato and St. Cloud.

Certain statements in this report, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to the Company's business plans, objectives and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements may appear throughout this report. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "projects," "future," "confident," "may," "should," "will," "strategy," "plan," "opportunity," "will be," "will likely result," "will continue" or similar references, or references to estimates, predictions or future events. Such forward-looking statements are based upon certain underlying assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Because of the possibility that the underlying assumptions are incorrect or do not materialize as expected in the future, actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include: interest rate risk; competitive pressures; pricing pressures on loans and deposits; changes in credit and other risks posed by the Company's loan and investment portfolios, including declines in commercial or residential real estate values or changes in the allowance for loan losses dictated by new market conditions or regulatory requirements; actions of bank and nonbank competitors; changes in local, national and international economic conditions; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, limitations and costs; changes in customers' acceptance of the Company's products and services; cyber-attacks; unexpected outcomes of existing or new litigation involving the Company; the monetary, trade and other regulatory policies of the U.S. government; acts of war or terrorism or other adverse external events; and any other risks described in the "Risk Factors" sections of other reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements to reflect current or future events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

         
WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY        
Financial Information (unaudited)        
(in thousands)        
         
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS   December 31, 2019   December 31, 2018
Assets        
Cash and due from banks   $ 37,808     $ 46,369  
Federal funds sold   15,482     1,105  
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   398,578     453,758  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   12,491     12,037  
Loans   1,941,663     1,721,830  
Allowance for loan losses   (17,235 )   (16,689 )
Loans, net   1,924,428     1,705,141  
Premises and equipment, net   29,680     21,491  
Bank-owned life insurance   34,893     34,249  
Other assets   20,331     22,418  
Total assets   $ 2,473,691     $ 2,296,568  
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 380,079     $ 400,530  
Interest-bearing:        
Demand   346,307     336,089  
Savings   996,836     950,501  
Time of $250 or more   81,871     55,745  
Other time   209,663     151,664  
Total deposits   2,014,756     1,894,529  
Federal funds purchased   2,660     19,985  
Other borrowings   222,728     185,343  
Other liabilities   21,727     5,688  
Stockholders' equity   211,820     191,023  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity   $ 2,473,691     $ 2,296,568  


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY            
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)                
(in thousands)                
                 
    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME   2019   2018   2019   2018
Interest income                
Loans, including fees   $ 21,813     $ 19,200     $ 85,512     $ 71,189  
Investment securities   2,973     3,255     12,053     13,117  
Other   291     151     1,110     487  
Total interest income   25,077     22,606     98,675     84,793  
Interest expense                
Deposits   5,809     5,486     25,214     17,064  
Federal funds purchased   22     48     241     188  
Other borrowings   1,859     1,416     6,790     5,483  
Total interest expense   7,690     6,950     32,245     22,735  
Net interest income   17,387     15,656     66,430     62,058  
Provision for loan losses   300         600     (250 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   17,087     15,656     65,830     62,308  
Noninterest income                
Service charges on deposit accounts   651     616     2,492     2,541  
Debit card usage fees   409     427     1,644     1,681  
Trust services   490     456     2,026     1,921  
Increase in cash value of bank-owned life insurance   162     163     644     631  
Realized investment securities losses, net   (23 )   (160 )   (87 )   (263 )
Other income   353     200     1,599     1,241  
Total noninterest income   2,042     1,702     8,318     7,752  
Noninterest expense                
Salaries and employee benefits   5,466     4,729     21,790     18,791  
Occupancy   1,399     1,265     5,355     4,996  
Data processing   644     662     2,735     2,682  
FDIC insurance       186     404     685  
Write-down of premises               333  
Other expenses   2,067     2,344     8,122     7,505  
Total noninterest expense   9,576     9,186     38,406     34,992  
Income before income taxes   9,553     8,172     35,742     35,068  
Income taxes   1,946     945     7,052     6,560  
Net income   $ 7,607     $ 7,227     $ 28,690     $ 28,508  


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY    
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)                
             
    PER COMMON SHARE   MARKET INFORMATION (1)
    Net Income            
    Basic   Diluted   Dividends   High   Low
2019                    
4th Quarter   $ 0.46     $ 0.46     $ 0.21     $ 25.93     $ 21.01  
3rd Quarter   0.46     0.46     0.21     22.47     19.63  
2nd Quarter   0.41     0.41     0.21     22.32     20.14  
1st Quarter   0.42     0.42     0.20     23.74     19.02  
                     
2018                    
4th Quarter   $ 0.44     $ 0.44     $ 0.20     $ 23.88     $ 18.06  
3rd Quarter   0.44     0.43     0.20     26.51     23.10  
2nd Quarter   0.42     0.41     0.20     26.95     22.65  
1st Quarter   0.46     0.45     0.18     26.85     23.65  

(1) The prices shown are the high and low sale prices for the Company's common stock, which trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol WTBA. The market quotations, reported by Nasdaq, do not include retail markup, markdown or commissions.


    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
SELECTED FINANCIAL MEASURES   2019   2018   2019   2018
Return on average assets   1.22 %   1.29 %   1.20 %   1.31 %
Return on average equity   14.61 %   15.45 %   14.34 %   15.68 %
Net interest margin   2.95 %   2.99 %   2.95 %   3.06 %
Efficiency ratio*   48.76 %   51.16 %   50.96 %   48.33 %
                 
        As of December 31,
            2019   2018
Texas ratio*           0.23 %   0.93 %
Allowance for loan losses ratio           0.89 %   0.97 %
Tangible common equity ratio           8.56 %   8.32 %

* A lower ratio is more desirable. 

Definitions of ratios:

• Return on average assets - annualized net income divided by average assets.
• Return on average equity - annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
• Net interest margin(1) - annualized tax-equivalent net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
• Efficiency ratio(1) - noninterest expense (excluding other real estate owned expense) divided by noninterest income (excluding net securities gains/losses and gains/losses on disposition of premises and equipment) plus tax-equivalent net interest income.
• Texas ratio - total nonperforming assets divided by tangible common equity plus the allowance for loan losses.
• Allowance for loan losses ratio - allowance for loan losses divided by total loans.
• Tangible common equity ratio - common equity less intangible assets (none held) divided by tangible assets.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures - see reconciliation below.


WEST BANCORPORATION, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Financial Information (continued) (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This report contains references to financial measures that are not defined in generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis to GAAP.

    Three Months Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Reconciliation of net interest income and net interest margin on an FTE basis to GAAP:                
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 17,387     $ 15,656     $ 66,430     $ 62,058  
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)   184     341     834     1,529  
Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP)   17,571     15,997     67,264     63,587  
Average interest-earning assets   2,360,375     2,124,148     2,277,461     2,075,372  
Net interest margin on an FTE basis (non-GAAP)   2.95 %   2.99 %   2.95 %   3.06 %
                 
Reconciliation of efficiency ratio on an FTE basis to GAAP:                
Net interest income on an FTE basis (non-GAAP)   $ 17,571     $ 15,997     $ 67,264     $ 63,587  
Noninterest income   2,042     1,702     8,318     7,752  
Adjustment for realized investment securities losses, net   23     160     87     263  
Adjustment for losses on disposal of premises and equipment, net       95         109  
Adjustment for gain on sale of premises           (307 )    
Adjusted income   19,636     17,954     75,362     71,711  
Noninterest expense   9,576     9,186     38,406     34,992  
Adjustment for write-down of premises               (333 )
Adjusted expense   9,576     9,186     38,406     34,659  
Efficiency ratio on an adjusted and FTE basis (non-GAAP) (2)   48.76 %   51.16 %   50.96 %   48.33 %

(1) Computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal income tax rate of 21 percent, adjusted to reflect the effect of the nondeductible interest expense associated with owning tax-exempt securities and loans. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial results, as it enhances the comparability of income arising from taxable and nontaxable sources.
(2) The efficiency ratio expresses noninterest expense as a percent of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and noninterest income, excluding specific noninterest income and expenses. Management believes the presentation of this non-GAAP measure provides supplemental useful information for proper understanding of the financial performance. It is a standard measure of comparison within the banking industry.


For more information contact:
Doug Gulling
Executive Vice President, Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
(515) 222-2309

