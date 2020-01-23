Calian to Hold Conference Call Following Announcement of First Quarter FY2020 Results

OTTAWA, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY) will hold a telephone conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 to discuss the results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2019, which will be released prior to the call on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.



Interested participants from the financial and media community should call 343-700-0401 or 1-800-367-2403 at approximately 4:25 p.m. The conference ID is 4078396.

Following the presentation, interested parties will be invited to participate in a question and answer session.

The conference call will be available for a period of 14 days for playback and is accessible by dialing 1-888-203-1112, passcode 4078396.

About Calian

Calian employs over 3,400 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through four segments: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning and Information Technology. The Advanced Technologies segment provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. The Health segment manages a network of more than 1,800 health care professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. The Information Technology segment supports public- and private-sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

For investor information, please visit our website at www.calian.com or contact us at ir@calian.com .