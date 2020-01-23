Automatic Labelling Machines Market to Reach USD 2.36 billion by 2026 Driven by the Demand for Clean-labelled Products, says Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, Jan. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automatic labelling machines market size is projected to reach USD 2.36 billion by the end of 2026. Driven by recent advances in related machinery, the market will rise considerably. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled " Automatic Labelling Machines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Self Adhesive/Pressure Sensitive, Shrink Sleeves and Glue Based), By Configuration (Stand Alone and Integrated), By Industry (Food & Beverage, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Goods and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market was worth USD 1.75 billion in 2018. Driven by the increasing demand clean labelled products, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

The demand for automatic labelling machines market has risen dramatically in recent years. The need for clean-labelled products has emerged in favour of the companies operating in this market. The use of technologically advanced products will aid the growth of the market in the coming years. The increasing emphasis on the betterment of existing products and introduction of newer products will fuel the demand for the product. The growing use of adhesives such as biopolymers, biodegradable adhesives, acrylics, and silicones will allow improved product applications. The use of automatic labelling equipment across diverse industries will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.



The report offers insights into the ongoing automatic labelling machine market trends. It highlights leading companies in the market and discusses the strategies that these companies have adopted in recent years. Forecast values for the market have been provided for the period of 2019-2026. The market has been segmented on the basis of several criteria including product type, industry configuration, and regional demographics. The competitive landscape scenario has been discussed in detail. Factual figures have been evaluated through trusted sources. The data included in this report has been gathered through interviews and opinions of experienced market research professionals.

Increasing Number of Product Innovations to Aid Growth

Among all factors that are associated with the growth of the market, the increasing number of product innovations will have a direct impact on the growth of the market in recent years. In March 2019, Herma announced the launch of new machine for the labelling of products. The company introduced a robot-assisted pallet labelling solution. The device was manufactured with aim of enabling flexibility in the labelling of pallets. This device is projected to reduce the print and apply time and enhance the overall labelling process. The report assesses a few of the leading product types of recent years and gauges their impact on the market.



Asia Pacific to Witness High CAGR Driven by the Growth of Packaging Industry

The report analyzes the ongoing automatic labelling machine market trends across five major regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, the market in Asia Pacific will witness the highest CAGR in the coming years. Recent advancements in the packaging industry will create several opportunities for the companies operating in this market. The growing adoption of these equipment in emerging countries such as India, China, and Japan will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional market. As of 2018, the market in Asia Pacific was worth USD 736.2 million and this value is likely to increase in the coming years. Besides Asia Pacific, Europe will witness considerable growth in the coming years driven by the compelling industrial automation in countries such as France, Germany, and Italy.

List of the leading companies that are operating in the Automatic Labelling Machine Market are:

Krones AG

Sidel

Sacmi Imola S. C.

Herma

Fuji Seal International Inc.

Marchesini Group S. P. A.

M. A. Industria Macchine Automatiche S. P. A.

Salzgitter AG Consolidation Group

Barry – Wehmiller Companies

ProMach

Key Industry Developments:

October 2018: Krones AG completed the acquisition of W. M. Sprinkman LLC with the aim of enhancing the capabilities of the ‘House of Krones' product portfolio.



Table of Content:

Introduction

Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights

Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Global Automatic Labelling Machine Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

By Type (Value) Self-Adhesive/Pressure Sensitive Shrink Sleeves Glue Based By Configuration (Value) Stand Alone Integrated By Industry (Value) Food & Beverage Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Consumer Goods Other (Automotive, etc.) By Geography (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



Continued..!!!



