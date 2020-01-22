WashREIT Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2019 Dividend Distribution
WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) announced the income tax treatment of its 2019 dividend distributions. This information represents final income allocations. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of WashREIT dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
|Dividend
Paid Date
|Gross
Distribution
Per Share
|Ordinary
Taxable
Income Per
Share
|
Section 199A
Dividends Per
Share
|(Return of
Capital) Non-
Taxable
Distribution
Per Share
|01/04/2019
|$0.30000
|$0.23920
|$0.23920
|$0.06080
|03/29/2019
|$0.30000
|$0.23920
|$0.23920
|$0.06080
|06/28/2019
|$0.30000
|$0.23920
|$0.23920
|$0.06080
|09/30/2019
|$0.30000
|$0.23920
|$0.23920
|$0.06080
|TOTALS:
|$1.20000
|$0.95680
|$0.95680
|$0.24320
|100.00%
|79.733%
|79.733%
|20.267%
WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 4 million square feet of commercial space and 6,658 multifamily apartment units. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of more than $3.5 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.
Contact: Amy Hopkins
Phone: 202-774-3253
E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com