Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

WashREIT Announces Income Tax Treatment of Its 2019 Dividend Distribution

Globe Newswire  
January 22, 2020 4:16pm   Comments
Share:

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WashREIT (NYSE:WRE) announced the income tax treatment of its 2019 dividend distributions.  This information represents final income allocations.  Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of WashREIT dividend distributions. Beginning in 2018, Ordinary Taxable Income Per Share is equal to the 199A dividend that was created by the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Dividend
Paid Date		 Gross
Distribution
Per Share		 Ordinary
Taxable
Income Per
Share		  

 

Section 199A
Dividends Per
Share		 (Return of
Capital) Non-
Taxable
Distribution
Per Share
01/04/2019 $0.30000 $0.23920 $0.23920 $0.06080
03/29/2019 $0.30000 $0.23920 $0.23920 $0.06080
06/28/2019 $0.30000 $0.23920 $0.23920 $0.06080
09/30/2019 $0.30000 $0.23920 $0.23920 $0.06080
TOTALS: $1.20000 $0.95680 $0.95680 $0.24320
  100.00% 79.733% 79.733% 20.267%

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington, DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise, and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 4 million square feet of commercial space and 6,658 multifamily apartment units. Our shares trade on the NYSE and our company currently has an enterprise value of more than $3.5 billion. With a track record of driving returns and delivering satisfaction, we are a trusted authority in one of the nation's most competitive real estate markets.

Contact: Amy Hopkins
Phone: 202-774-3253
E-mail: ahopkins@washreit.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga