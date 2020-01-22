Inscape Appoints Interim Chief Financial Officer

HOLLAND LANDING, Ontario, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inscape (TSX:INQ), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings for the workplace, announced today that Jon Szczur, CPA, has joined the Company as Interim Chief Financial Officer, replacing Aziz Hirji who left the company to pursue a new opportunity.



Mr. Szczur brings over 20 years of experience in strategic financial management with a focus on growth, balance sheet optimizations, strong business processes and operational execution, with both publicly- and privately-held global organizations in a variety of industries.

Most recently, as Vice President of Finance at SMTC, Mr. Szczur led the global finance organization of the $300 million publicly traded technology company. Prior to SMTC, Mr. Szczur was Chief Financial Officer of Adeptron Technologies, a global public company operating in the electronic manufacturing services sector.

"We are very fortunate to have Jon join our leadership team. His extensive experience with public companies, as well as his strong treasury and financial planning background, will be very valuable as we head into our planning and budgeting season," commented Brian Mirsky, CEO.

About Inscape

Since 1888, Inscape has been designing products and services that are focused on the future, so businesses can adapt and evolve without investing in their workspaces all over again. Our versatile portfolio includes systems furniture, storage, and walls – all of which are adaptable and built to last. Inscape's wide dealer network, showrooms in the United States and Canada, along with full service and support for all our clients, enable us to stand out from the crowd. We make it simple. We make it smart. We make our clients wonder why they didn't choose us sooner. myinscape.com

