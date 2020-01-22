Recycling Expert, New York Times Best-Selling Author and Bloomberg Columnist, Adam Minter, to Headline WasteExpo 2020 in May

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WasteExpo 2020 , North America's largest solid waste, recycling and organics industry event, today announces recycling expert, New York Times best-selling author and Bloomberg columnist, Adam Minter, will deliver a Spotlight Session on Wednesday, May 6. WasteExpo takes place May 4-7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA. To register to attend WasteExpo 2020, click here .



Minter will present "Stuff: The Hidden Borderland of Waste and Recycling." Minter began exploring the hidden world of globalized recycling, producing groundbreaking reports from China, India, Ghana and other countries. A few years later, he abruptly shifted focus to the world of thrift stores and secondhand goods. In his presentation, Minter will explain the process he uses to decipher a market and discuss his career as a trade magazine journalist and columnist, where he will give attendees a perspective of how trade journalism is viewed by national media. In addition, he will provide attendees with insight into what he believes will be the next big waste and recycling frontier as well as the larger issues to expect over the next ten to 15 years.

Minter is a columnist at Bloomberg Opinion where he writes about China, technology and the environment. He is also the author of Junkyard Planet: Travels in the Billion-Dollar Trash Trade, a critically-acclaimed bestselling insider's account of the hidden world of globalized recycling, and his most recent book, Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale, which explores the vast global tide of used and discarded goods. Minter has covered the global recycling industry for almost two decades. In 2002, he began a series of groundbreaking investigative pieces on China's emerging recycling industries for Scrap and Recycling International. Since then, he has been cited, quoted, and interviewed on recycling and waste by a range of international media, most recently The New York Times, Vice, NPR, BBC, The Huffington Post and CBC. He regularly speaks to groups about the global waste and recycling trade including colleges, universities, trade groups, TEDx, and an invited lecture to the Royal Geographic Society in London.

Ryan Hickman, CNN Young Wonder Award Recipient and one of MSN's top kids changing the world, will introduce Minter to the WasteExpo stage and will detail how his passion for recycling grew from a fun project with his father, to becoming a young entrepreneur in the media spotlight and a youth environmentalist. Hickman, is on a mission to do much more and will discuss his transformation and share some of his experiences. He will also share how he's been able to use recycling awareness to support his environmental clean-up events and to support marine rescue centers. Hickman will inspire the WasteExpo audience to make the world a better place and how recycling can make a real difference.

Mark Hickey, Waste360 Vice President said, "We are thrilled to have Adam Minter headline the WasteExpo Conference Program. His insider account of the hidden world of globalized recycling is certain to entertain and educate our audience. Ryan represents the future of our industry and we are excited to hear his inspirational story about how he got started in the industry. We look forward to Adam and Ryan amazing our audience with their personal stories about recycling."

Click here to read the WasteExpo Preview: A Conversation with Adam Minter by Waste360.

To listen to Minter's episode on the Waste360 NothingWasted! Podcast, click here and click here to listen to Hickman's episode.

Minter will have a book signing for his new book Secondhand: Travels in the New Global Garage Sale following the Spotlight Session.

For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com or follow WasteExpo on Twitter at @Waste_Expo. Media interested in attending WasteExpo can email meryl.franzman@informa.com . For additional information on exhibition or sponsorship opportunities, contact Marc Acampora at Marc.Acampora@informa.com.

About WasteExpo

Targeted to private and public sector waste management companies, organics management, food waste management companies and manufacturers/suppliers from the U.S. and abroad, WasteExpo offers an interactive conference program that dives deep into vital industry topics such as recycling/landfills, fleet management/collections, organics, safety and food recovery over four days. WasteExpo also boasts a robust Exhibit Hall showcasing more than 600 exhibitors showcasing the latest industry solutions. WasteExpo is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit, the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference and the Waste360 Business Growth Forum.

About the Waste360 Group

The Waste360 Group harnesses the power of its many properties to serve the solid waste and recycling industry. The industry widely consumes this content in the form of websites, live events, online learning and digital opportunities and more and includes: Waste360.com, WasteExpo, The Global Waste Management Symposium and topical and timely eNewsletters including Waste360 Daily Wire. Waste360's newly created NothingWasted! Podcast features the rockstars of the waste, recycling and organics industry weekly for the latest news and insights and the people behind the industry. For more information, visit www.waste360.com.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

