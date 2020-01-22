Oculis Announces Upcoming Presentation of Phase 2 Data of OCS-01 in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) at Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oculis S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop novel topical treatments (eye drops) for ophthalmic diseases, today announced that a presentation on Phase 2 data from its investigational therapy, OCS-01, in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) will be made at the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2020 conference being held on February 8, 2020, in Miami, FL.



"At present, only intravitreal agents are available to treat chronic retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema," said Riad Sherif, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Oculis. "A topical treatment option may help serve an unmet need for a non-injectable, effective, safe, adaptable, and readily accessible treatment. OCS-01 is a topically administered dexamethasone/γ-cyclodextrin nanoparticle complex. The Phase 2 trial data to be presented at this conference is the first controlled study of OCS-01 for the treatment of DME."

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Title: A Phase 2 Study of OCS-01: An Effective Topical Dexamethasone for DME

Presenter: Pravin U. Dugel, M.D., Clinical Professor of Ophthalmology Keck School of Medicine University of Southern California Los Angeles, CA Managing Partner, Retinal Consultants of Arizona Retinal Research Institute LLC Phoenix, AZ

Presentation date and time: February 8; 5:24 – 5:32 p.m. EST

About Oculis

Oculis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to develop novel topical treatments (eye drops) for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye in order to improve the sight and lives of patients worldwide. These topical treatments represent an unprecedented technical advance for patients with back-of-the-eye diseases that are currently managed only by intra-ocular injections or implants; while topical treatments for front-of-the-eye disease are designed to improve patient outcomes by increasing drug bioavailability, reducing dosing frequency and improving patient compliance.

The company's leading clinical candidates include, OCS-01 and OCS-02. OCS-01 is currently in clinical trial in patients with DME and post-ocular surgery patients. If approved in DME, OCS-01 has the potential to provide a new non-injectable treatment option for DME patients. OCS-02 is a novel topical anti-TNF alpha antibody in Phase 2 for inflammatory eye diseases and was in-licensed from Novartis.

In addition to its lead clinical candidates, Oculis' proprietary Solubilizing NanoParticle (SNP) technology enables the formulation of drugs as non-injectable topical treatments and enhances their bioavailability in the relevant eye tissues. The Company is leveraging this proprietary formulation technology to generate a pipeline of topical drugs targeting sight-threatening eye diseases.

Oculis has an experienced management team from global ophthalmic companies and is supported by leading international life science investors. Oculis is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with research operations in Reykjavik, Iceland.

To learn more visit www.oculis.com

Contacts

Oculis

Dr. Riad Sherif, CEO

riad.sherif@oculis.com

Louie-Anne Gauthier, VP, Strategic Marketing and BD&L

louie-anne.gauthier@oculis.com

Investor Relations

Burns McClellan

John Grimaldi

212-213-0006 x362

jgrimaldi@burnsmc.com