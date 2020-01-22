Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cancer Advances, Inc. Announces Poster Presentation at ASCO GI

Globe Newswire  
January 21, 2020 10:21pm   Comments
Share:

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Advances, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for gastrointestinal cancers, will present a poster at the 2020 American Society of Clinical Oncology's (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium being held from January 23-25, 2020 at the Moscone West Building in San Francisco, CA. The poster is entitled, "Use of gastrin vaccine to increase gamma-delta and NKT cells and alter pancreas tumor microenvironment to improve survival."

The researchers examined whether Cancer Advances' Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) vaccine could alter the tumor microenvironment (TME) of pancreatic cancer and reduce metastasis in mice. The group also assessed the impact of combination therapy using PAS plus a PD-1 antibody on tumor volume and growth rate. The abstract is available at the ASCO meeting website at https://meetinglibrary.asco.org/record/182319/abstract.

Lynda Sutton, President, Cancer Advances Inc., and Jill Smith, MD, Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, Georgetown University, will be available to answer questions following the presentation.

Details of the poster presentation are below:

Abstract Title: Use of gastrin vaccine to increase gamma-delta and NKT cells and alter pancreas tumor microenvironment to improve survival.

Abstract Number: 696

Board: K7

Date: January 24, 2020, 12-1:30 and 4:30-5:30 pm PT

About Cancer Advances, Inc.

Cancer Advances, Inc. (Durham, NC) is a biotechnology company focused on impacting human health and preventing the progression of gastrointestinal cancers by enhancing the adaptive immune system. The company is led by an experienced management team and has a broad intellectual property portfolio.

Cancer Advances, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cato BioVentures. The company will be initiating new clinical studies for its lead compound, Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS), in multiple gastrointestinal cancers. 

About Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS)

PAS vaccine is an immunomodulator potentially applicable in multiple cancer types including gastric, pancreatic, colorectal, and liver. The vaccine is a peptide-conjugate that includes an N-terminal epitope of human gastrin-17 (G17) linked to carrier diphtheria toxoid. PAS has already been studied in multiple clinical trials, in over 1,500 subjects, and has demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile. Cancer Advances exclusively owns PAS and is funding and managing all aspects of the PAS gastrin vaccine program.

Contact

Cancer Advances, Inc.
E-mail: info@canceradvancesinc.com
tphillips@canceradvancesinc.com
CancerAdvancesInc.com
https://www.linkedin.com/company/cancer-advances/

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga