SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Forescout Technologies, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FSCT

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Forescout Technologies, Inc. ("Forescout" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FSCT) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in United States District Court, for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 20-cv-00076, is on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Forescout securities between February 7, 2019, and October 9, 2019, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



Forescout was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. The Company provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan, selling its products and services through distributors and resellers.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company's pipeline, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA"); (ii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 10, 2019, during pre-market hours, Forescout issued a press release announcing preliminary third quarter 2019 ("3Q19") financial results. That press release lowered 3Q19 revenue guidance to $90.6 million from $91.6 million, compared to prior revenue guidance of $98.8 million to $101.8 million, and market consensus of $100.52 million. In explaining these results, Defendants cited "extended approval cycles which pushed several deals out of the third quarter," which "was most pronounced in EMEA."

On this news, Forescout's stock price fell $14.63 per share, or 37.32%, to close at $24.57 per share on October 10, 2019.

