Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

LOWELL, Mass., Jan. 21, 2020



On January 21, 2020, the Board of Directors of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. declared a quarterly dividend of $0.175 per share to be paid on March 2, 2020 to shareholders of record as of February 10, 2020. The dividend rate for the first quarter of 2020 represents a 9.4% increase over the dividend rate for the same period in 2019.

