Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

TFI International to Host Conference Call to Discuss 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

Globe Newswire  
January 21, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
Share:

MONTREAL, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII, OTCQX:TFIFF), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 via news release on Monday, February 10, 2020 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call for the investment community with Alain Bédard, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss results. Business media are also invited to listen to the call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Details of conference call:

  • Date: Monday, February 10, 2020
  • Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Call-in number: 1-877-223-4471

A recording of the call will be available until midnight, February 24, 2020, by dialing 1-800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 1594371.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL

TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

  • Package and Courier;
  • Less-Than-Truckload;
  • Truckload;
  • Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:TFII) and the OTCQX marketplace in the U.S. (OTCQX:TFIFF). For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

For further information:
Alain Bédard
Chairman, President and CEO
TFI International Inc.
647-729-4079
abedard@tfiintl.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga