Pixelworks to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on February 6

Globe Newswire  
January 21, 2020 4:05pm   Comments
SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW), a leading provider of power-efficient visual processing solutions, will release its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results on February 6, 2020 after market close. Todd DeBonis, President and CEO, and Elias Nader, CFO, will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's financial results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the Company's conference call using the following information:

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2020
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)
Conference Call Number: 1-877-359-9508
International Call Number: +1-224-357-2393
Conference ID: 6816609

Additionally, a live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and archived for approximately 90 days in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.pixelworks.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will also be available through Friday, February 14, 2020, and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using passcode 6816609.

About Pixelworks, Inc.

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has a 20-year history of delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA. For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

Note: Pixelworks and the Pixelworks logo are registered trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Shelton Group
Brett L Perry
P: 214-272-0070
E: bperry@sheltongroup.com

Company Contact:
Pixelworks, Inc.
E: info@pixelworks.com

Primary Logo

