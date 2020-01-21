Fortis Unveils New Additions to Luxury Plumbing Family at KBIS 2020

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortis , the manufacturer of exceptionally designed, high-end luxury plumbing products known for its modern and elegant European design aesthetic, invites visitors to check out the latest additions to their collections at the Pfister booth #N1973 at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show (KBIS). Celebrated for its craftsmanship and matchless philosophy of seamlessly integrating high fashion with superior quality, the bestselling Fortis line of bold contemporary kitchen and bath accessories is inspired by the history, nature, architecture, and landscapes of the company's home in the heart of the style capital of Milan, Italy.



"The Fortis family of products reflects its heritage and artistry in every stunning detail and meticulously crafted angle or curve," said Adriana Borcea, Group Marketing Manager—Fortis. "We constantly challenge ourselves to develop products that are as innovative as they are striking and are thrilled to unveil an array of spectacular new offerings to the public, each one more beautiful than the next, and all designed and manufactured to meet the high standards our customers expect."



As the premier event for showcasing all facets of kitchen and bath design, KBIS is the ideal platform for presenting Fortis' exceptional new fittings, infused with the combination of artisanal design and inspired creation that make the company a significant presence in the industry. In addition to featuring stylish new faucets and tub filler extensions for some of its popular bath collections, the company is also debuting four spectacular new faucets for the kitchen.

Gattinara & Vitrina

Inspired by the flowing waters found in the clear, crisp streams and lakes of the Italian Alps, Fortis' bestselling Gattinara and Vitrina collections call to mind the forces of earth and nature. The bold and evocative Gattinara Collection is named for the northern Italian region where red wines are produced, and conjures that same arresting, organic appeal. Taking its name from the flowing shape of seagulls in flight, the Vitrina Collection swoops and soars like the graceful birds that motivated the collection's designer.

Elegant & Beautiful Bath Accessories

To ensure that fans of the acclaimed Vitrina, Abruzzo, and Brera collections can outfit their entire bathrooms with these impressive product lines, Fortis is rolling out three coordinating styles of tub fillers in gleaming polished chrome, or the soft, dull matte of brushed nickel, black, or gold. KBIS attendees will also be among the first to see the two-handled Corsini lavatory configuration. Minimal and sleek, Corsini is available in a mirror-like polished chrome and brushed nickel with both lever and paddle handles available in the same box.

Dramatic and Dazzling Kitchen Faucets

Beyond the bathroom, Fortis is presenting attendees with a magnificent selection of kitchen faucets. These four sensational options will be the centerpiece of any kitchen. The AC54200 culinary faucet, with its unique bridge connection between spout and faucet, produces a 160-degree movement for extended spray head reach. Choose from high-sheen polished chrome for a lustrous feel or select the high contrast, subtle look of soft, brushed black. The 7855500 model is an elegant, modern culinary faucet cleverly constructed of silicon and brass materials for greater flexibility and 360-degree reach, while the RK59100's exquisite swan neck spout design suits any modern, high-end kitchen. Able to rotate 180-degrees and equipped with a two-function sprayer, homeowners can choose the RK59100 with a glassy polished chrome finish or the dull matte of brushed nickel. Finally, the 6459100 is a modern, sleek pulldown kitchen faucet boasting an ergonomic handle, two-function sprayer, and 180-degree spout rotation. The polished chrome and brushed black will suit any modern, minimalist kitchen.



To learn more about Fortis and its portfolio of products, please visit https://www.fortisfaucet.com/ .

About Fortis

Sitting comfortably alongside Baldwin's bold, sleek hardware in the Spectrum Brands luxury portfolio, Fortis faucets and accessories are designed, engineered, and manufactured in Italy. Known for its modern, contemporary European designs, Fortis is made entirely of brass, delivering unmatched quality and durability and backed by a limited lifetime warranty. The high-end, European-inspired plumbing products are ideally suited for hospitality and other European-inspired design applications. To learn more about Fortis and its portfolio of products, please visit https://www.fortisfaucet.com/ .

