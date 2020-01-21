Greystone Adds Banking Veteran Christopher Blake to New York Loan Originations Team

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced that Christopher Blake has joined as a Director based in New York, reporting to Anthony Cristi, Managing Director.



Joining from Cross River Bank, Mr. Blake has more than two decades of experience in commercial real estate loan origination and finance, with an emphasis on the multifamily, mixed-use, retail, industrial and warehouse sectors. Previously, he served for 20 years at Astoria Bank (now Sterling National Bank) in both commercial and residential loan production, and oversaw the bank's entire retail production departments, including retail, wholesale and correspondent lending. He received his M.B.A. in Finance from Long Island University of New York and undergraduate degree from Hofstra University.

"Chris has a demonstrated track record of organizing teams to deliver the best possible outcomes for clients, which is why we are thrilled to welcome him to Greystone," said Mr. Cristi, Managing Director, Greystone. "At Greystone, we pride ourselves on team creativity and collaboration for a seamless and best-in-class experience, in every market, for every client, no matter the property."

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.