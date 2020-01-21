Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Host Investor and Analyst Day on January 29, 2020

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced it will host an Investor and Analyst Day on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 in New York City.



A live audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.trhc.com. The archived webcast and presentation materials will also be available at the same URL.

To RSVP or for more information, please contact tabularasa@westwicke.com or 443-450-4189.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs, and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC's lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise™, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information please visit, www.TRHC.com .

Contact:

Investors

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

443-213-0500

tabularasa@westwicke.com