Tiffany Willis Joins Ingredion as Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications Officer

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global provider of ingredient solutions, today announced that Tiffany Willis has been named vice president, investor relations and corporate communications officer. In this capacity, Willis will be responsible for developing, implementing and executing an investor communications strategy and maintaining strong relationships with the investment community. Her team will provide corporate communications support and serve to advance the Company's profile. Willis will report to James Gray , executive vice president and chief financial officer.

"Tiffany brings a broad range of financial experience to this position, which will benefit Ingredion as we drive our business forward," said Gray. "I am confident that Tiffany will be instrumental in driving the dialogue that helps the investment community understand our results and how we intend to deliver our future plans."

Willis joins the Company from Fiserv, where she held the role of vice president, investor relations. Prior to Fiserv, she had a successful career with a global organization and Big Four accounting firms. In these previous roles, she managed executive sponsored, enterprise-wide and international projects, as well as financial statement audit execution for Fortune 500 companies.

Willis holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from Duquesne University and earned a master's degree in business administration from the Goizueta Business School of Emory University. Additionally, Willis graduated from the advanced management program at The Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania. Willis is a certified public accountant and holds numerous certifications across multiple disciplines.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With annual net sales of nearly $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion Idea Labs® innovation centers around the world and more than 11,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing together the potential of people, nature and technology to create ingredient solutions that make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cc4356b-2b78-4670-800f-a14665975198

CONTACT: Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592 Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602