iQIYI to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results on February 6, 2020

Globe Newswire  
January 21, 2020 7:00am   Comments
BEIJING, Jan. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) ("iQIYI" or the "Company"), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 after the U.S. market closes on February 6, 2020.

iQIYI's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 PM on February 6, 2020, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 AM on February 7, 2020, Beijing Time).

Dial-in numbers for the live conference call are as follows:

International +65 67135090
China 4006 208038
US  +1 845 675 0437
UK  +44 2036 214779
Hong Kong +852 3018 6771
Passcode:  1568235

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through February 14, 2020.

Dial-in numbers for the replay are as follows:

International Dial-in  +61 2 8199 0299
Passcode: 1568235

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.iqiyi.com/.

About iQIYI, Inc.

iQIYI, Inc. is an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China. Its corporate DNA combines creative talent with technology, fostering an environment for continuous innovation and the production of blockbuster content. iQIYI's platform features highly popular original content, as well as a comprehensive library of other professionally-produced content, partner-generated content and user-generated content. The Company distinguishes itself in the online entertainment industry by its leading technology platform powered by advanced AI, big data analytics and other core proprietary technologies. iQIYI attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, online literature, talent agency and e-commerce etc.

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations
iQIYI, Inc.
+86-10-8264-6585
ir@qiyi.com

 

 

