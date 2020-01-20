Geeks on Site Partners With Designing Spaces Airing on Lifetime TV

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Jan. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geeks on Site has launched a new partnership with Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime TV to show how the company's professional technicians help customers solve their IT and electronics challenges at home. The first official commercial pilot, which describes how Geeks on Site achieves success for all who struggle from time to time with computer issues, is scheduled to air on January 27, 2020, at 7:30 am ET.



Designing Spaces is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate, and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining and educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects and step-by-step transformations that inspire viewers everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas.

"We are very pleased to collaborate with Designing Spaces airing on Lifetime TV to show the many ways in which Geeks on Site can help consumers solve challenges with their computers, computer systems, and virtually any IT or electronics issue without leaving the comfort of their home," said George Otte, founder and CEO of Geeks on Site. He went on to say, "Working either on-site or remotely, our professionals provide the services necessary to fix malfunctions quickly and expertly."

To learn more about the many professional services Geeks on Site provides, visit https://www.geeksonsite.com .

About Geeks on Site

Geeks on Site, a South Florida based company, has a team of dedicated computer repair technicians that offer premium quality repair and support services to homes and businesses across the US. As pioneers in the online remote computer repair service, Geeks on Site is one of the fastest-growing companies in the computer repair industry. Safe and convenient online remote computer repair is available nationwide but on-site, in-home and in-office service is also available. Geeks on Site is able to offer support for PCs, networks, scanners, printers, smartphones, MP3 players, software as well as hardware issues.

