CANOPY GROWTH 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Canopy Growth Corporation - CGC

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have only until January 20, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), if they purchased the Company's securities between September 8, 2017 and November 13, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the District of New Jersey and Southern District of New York.



Canopy Growth and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. On November 14, 2019, pre-market, the Company announced its 2Q2019 results including a larger-than-expected loss for the quarter, a restructuring charge of $32.7 million. On this news, the price of Canopy Growth's shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Ortiz v. Canopy Growth Corporation et al, 2:19cv20543.

