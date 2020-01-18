Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA)

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Portola" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:PTLA) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Portola between November 5, 2019 and January 9, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Portola investors under the federal securities laws.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Portola's internal control over financial reporting regarding reserve for product returns was not effective; (2) that Portola was shipping longer-dated product with 36-month shelf life; (3) that Portola had not established adequate reserve for returns of prior shipments of short-dated product; (4) that, as a result, Portola was reasonably likely to need to "catch up" on accounting for return reserves; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Portola during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the March 16, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.