Purpose Investments Inc. Announces January Distributions

Globe Newswire  
January 17, 2020 6:00pm   Comments
TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. is pleased to announce the following distributions for the month of January 2020. The ex-distribution date for all ETFs is January 28, 2020, with the exception of Purpose High Interest Savings ETF and Purpose US Cash ETF, which have an ex-distribution date of January 30, 2020. The ex-distribution date for all closed-end funds is January 30, 2020.

Open-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency
Purpose Core Dividend Fund - ETF Series PDF $ 0.08501 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund – ETF Series PDIV $ 0.05221 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Total Return Bond Fund - ETF Series PBD $ 0.05201 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Duration Hedged Real Estate Fund – ETF Series PHR $ 0.06001 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Monthly Income Fund - ETF Series PIN $ 0.08301 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PYF $ 0.08301 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Series PYF.U US $ 0.08851 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Premium Yield Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Series PYF.B $ 0.08851 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Canadian Financial Income Fund – ETF Series BNC $ 0.08501 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Conservative Income Fund – ETF Series PRP $ 0.05401 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Enhanced Premium Yield Fund – ETF Series PAYF $ 0.11811 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose International Dividend Fund – ETF Units PID $ 0.0780 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund – ETF Units PUD $ 0.0650 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose US Dividend Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units PUD.B $ 0.0760 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Fund – ETF Units BND $ 0.0515 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose High Interest Savings ETF PSA $ 0.0879 1/30/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose US Cash ETF PSU.U US$ 0.1453 1/30/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Strategic Yield Fund – ETF Units SYLD $ 0.0970 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Multi-Asset Income Fund – ETF Units PINC $ 0.0840 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Global Bond Class – ETF Units IGB $ 0.05271 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Canadian Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPS $ 0.0950 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Core Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RDE $ 0.06501 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund – ETF Units RPU $ 0.0940 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units2 RPU.B / RPU.U $ 0.0940 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Units REM $ 0.0480 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Energy Credit Fund – ETF Units PCF $ 0.0350 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Energy Credit Fund – Non-Currency Hedged - ETF Units PCF.U US$ 0.0359 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund – ETF Units FLOT $ 0.0412 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged USD – ETF Units FLOT.U US$ 0.0493 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
Purpose Floating Rate Income Fund - Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units FLOT.B $ 0.0472 1/29/2020 2/7/2020 Monthly
 

 		          
Closed-End Funds Ticker Symbol Distribution per share/unit Record Date Payable Date Distribution Frequency
Investment Grade Managed Duration Income Fund – Class T PFU.UN $ 0.0417 1/31/2020 2/14/2020 Monthly
U.S. Banks Income & Growth Fund – Class T PUB.UN $ 0.0417 1/31/2020 2/14/2020 Monthly
Canadian Investment Grade Preferred Share Fund – Class T RIGP.UN $ 0.1146 1/31/2020 2/14/2020 Monthly
  1. Dividend is designated as an "eligible" Canadian dividend for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial and territorial legislation.
  2. Purpose US Preferred Share Fund Non-Currency Hedged – ETF Units have both a CAD and USD purchase option. Distribution per unit is declared in CAD, however, the USD purchase option (RPU.U) distribution will be made in the USD equivalent. Conversion into USD will use the end-of-day foreign exchange rate prevailing on the ex-distribution date.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $8 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information please contact:
Matt Padanyi
Purpose Investments Inc.
Tel: (877) 789-1517
Email: info@purposeinvest.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. 

