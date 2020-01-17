Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Webcast

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after market close on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2019 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.



Investor Relations Contact: ir@tesla.com Press Contact: press@tesla.com