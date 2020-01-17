Market Overview

Tesla Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Webcast

January 17, 2020
PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tesla will post its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019 after market close on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q4 and full year 2019 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 3:30 p.m. Pacific Time (6:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

Q4 & FY 2019 Update:
Webcast:    		Date of Tesla Q4 and full year 2019 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
3:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time
http://ir.tesla.com
http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay) 

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company's website.


